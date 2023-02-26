Sunday FTB: Dubas checking out Matt Knies

Last night, Kyle Dubas was attending the Minnesota-Ohio game, which was the last game for Matthew Knies’ regular season. After this is the Conference Championship tournaments, then the NCAA Championship tournament.

Kyle Dubas here at the @GopherHockey game watching Matthew Knies and Mike Koster with Bill Guerin, who’s watching Brock Faber #mnwild #LeafsForever — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) February 25, 2023

And boy, he would have liked what he saw. Knies had a very... eventful game. It didn’t start great, with two penalties totaling 7 PIMs, including a 5 minute major that happened about 2 seconds after his teammate committed a separate 5 minute major. His team was down 2-0 after the ensuing 5 minute long powerplay — 2 minutes at 4 on 3, then 3 minutes of 5 on 3.

But then Knies did everything to make up for that. He had 2 points (1 goal, 1 assist), 8 shots on net, still playing physical and setting up some chances for his teammates.

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies crashes the net and is in the perfect spot to score on the rebound. It's his 21st goal of the season.pic.twitter.com/2hxhqokeF5 — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 25, 2023

#LeafsForever prospect Matthew Knies with a SLICK between the leg backwards pass to set up Cooley for the goal. What a play. He has 39 points in 34 games.pic.twitter.com/U0QH8oqj2c — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 25, 2023

Knies’ season will likely end late in that NCAA tournament run, with the games starting March 23rd and ending April 8th.

Of course, Knies wasn’t the only Leafs’ prospect in action last night. Some of them had good games of their own...

Ryan Tverberg had a two goal game, showing off the two main elements of his offensive game. A good shot, and his aggressive speed.

#LeafsForever prospect Ryan Tverberg with an absolute snipe off the rush. It's his 13th goal and 28th point of the season.pic.twitter.com/ZWqd2MgRLA — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 25, 2023

#LeafsForever prospect Ryan Tverberg turns on the jets and buries the partial breakaway for his 14th goal of the year.pic.twitter.com/b4eKy1mERr — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 25, 2023

Brandon Lisowsky also had a two point game, showing off his playmaking and his shot.

#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky with the cross ice pass on the powerplay for the nice assist. He has 54 points in 53 games.pic.twitter.com/ZKuC5hIqgr — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 26, 2023

#LeafsForever prospect Brandon Lisowsky creeps away from the defense and wires home his 29th goal of the season.pic.twitter.com/IIAGrYDGeO — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 26, 2023

And his teammate and newly-fellow Leafs’ prospect also joined in the fun!

#LeafsForever shiny new prospect Josh Pillar gets his first point since being dealt to Toronto, passing it down to the goal line on the powerplay. He has 13 points in 16 games this season.pic.twitter.com/uKriwINv9C — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 26, 2023

