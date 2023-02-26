Preview: Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Seattle Kraken

07:00 PM at Climate Pledge Arena

Watch on: ROOT-NW, SNO

The Leafs last game was at home on February 24 against the Minnesota Wild, which Toronto won by a score of 2-1. The Leafs have a record of 36-15-8 so far.

The Seattle Kraken last played at home on February 23 against the Boston Bruins. The Kraken lost by a score of 6-5, and their current league record is 32-20-6.

Them

Are the Kraken good, or just Western Conference good? They have a top 10 Corsi % and a mediocre, muddy middle Expected Goals %, while leading the league in five-on-five Shooting %. Their goaltending has been very blah, or they’d likely be running away with the Western points lead.

Their offence generation is not very good, and they really are resting on the laurels of some shooting heaters. Which isn’t to say they don’t have good players, and they do play a smart and disciplined defensive system, but they seem like a team built for the Western bore-off that will be the first few rounds of the playoffs out there.

Lines

Scott Malone from practice.

Jared McCann - Matthew Beniers - Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen - Yanni Gourde - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Daniel Sprong - Alexander Wennberg - Jesper Froden

Ryan Donato - Morgan Geekie - Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn - Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak - William Borgen

Carson Soucy - Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Martin Jones

Us

At the most recent Leafs practice, Sheldon Keefe swapped out Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Several of us at PPP thought the Tavares line needed Marner and said that arrangement “Just Made Sense”. Now that Ryan O’Reilly is the centre on that line, the number of people shooting the puck or engaging with him in harder forechecking was not very large. So this switch back looks on paper like it now “Just Makes Sense”. We’ll see how it goes. Marner was never a detriment to the Matthews line. He has always fared identically well with either Marner or Nylander.

Rasmus Sandin is expected to return, so the defence pairs will revert to the more natural arrangement.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

John Tavares - Ryan O’Reilly - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - Noel Acciari - Alex Kerfoot

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin - Justin Holl

Ilya Samsonov

Joe Woll

The Game

Toronto vs Seattle Toronto Stat Seattle Toronto Stat Seattle 67.8 - 4th Points % - Ranking 60.3 - 11th 3.424 - 7th Goals/Game - Ranking 3.483 - 6th 2.644 - 6th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.121 - 16th 25.4 - 4th Power Play% - Ranking 20.2 - 21st 81.2 - 12th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 72.6 - 31st 10.6 - 7th Team Sh% - Ranking 11.6 - 1st 0.909 - 9th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.888 - 28th William Nylander - 33 Most Goals (NST) Jared McCann - 26 Mitchell Marner - 71 Most Points (NST) Jordan Eberle - 46 Michael Bunting - 68 Most PIM (NST) Yanni Gourde - 50 Morgan Rielly - 22.54 TOI Leader (NST) Adam Larsson - 23.98

Trade deadline week on the road can be weird, and we all know what happens to the Leafs when they end up in the Pacific time zone. Let’s just win this one, though, eh?

Go Leafs Go.