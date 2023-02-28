 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Trade! Sandin gone for a 1st, plus there's that other one...

Engvall to the Islanders Schenn to the Leafs (yes, I mean Luke)

We thought we were safe when McCabe took #2

By CathySquires
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Anaheim Ducks Set Number: X81327 TK1 R2 F82

Engvall brings back a third rounder.

He looks as confused as we are here.

Removing Joe Woll from the roster would create $5.5 million in room, more than enough to fit Matt Murray. So Dubas can stop now, but can he really? Is there a help line for hockey GMs who can’t stop making trades? He doesn’t have to stop now.

The roster is still at 23 and the SPCs that count are at 49. There is enough LTIR pool to add Matt Knies. So given that as likely, this is it. Maybe.

