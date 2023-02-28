Engvall to the Islanders Schenn to the Leafs (yes, I mean Luke)

Hearing Pierre Engvall has been dealt to the Islanders. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 28, 2023

We've acquired a third round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Pierre Engvall — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

Engvall brings back a third rounder.

We’ve acquired defenceman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

Toronto Maple #LeafsForever update after trading Engvall and acquiring Schenn:



LTIR Relief: $11.9M

LTIR Used: $7M

LTIR Cap Space: $4.7Mhttps://t.co/IHGz8kVDde — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) February 28, 2023

Removing Joe Woll from the roster would create $5.5 million in room, more than enough to fit Matt Murray. So Dubas can stop now, but can he really? Is there a help line for hockey GMs who can’t stop making trades? He doesn’t have to stop now.

The roster is still at 23 and the SPCs that count are at 49. There is enough LTIR pool to add Matt Knies. So given that as likely, this is it. Maybe.