Saturday FTB: Mitch Marner goes Vice

Happy Gameless Saturday, everyone. It’s always weird when the Leafs have HNIC off. Mitch Marner gets to play some three-on-three this afternoon, however. The actual All-Star Game itself is on TV from 3pm to 6pm on Sportsnet and CBC.
Last night was the skill’s competition:
Mitch Marner (@Marner93) goes full Miami Vice for his @GreatClips Breakaway Challenge attempt. #NHLAllStar— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2023
There were some former Leafs there too:
Catching up with old teammates pic.twitter.com/SA2ZcsPryY— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 3, 2023
The “red carpet” was weather appropriate, so it was guys in very casual gear that likely cost a lot more than it seemed. Cale Makar came as a golf pro from one of the better country clubs:
IT’S CALE MAKAR!— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 3, 2023
Second best Rasmus was dressed as a Canadian who thinks Florida is hot in February.
THE FIT THO— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 3, 2023
Mitch dressed as Mitch. (He loves those shoes too much.)
Brought the juice to Florida pic.twitter.com/niilpleljU— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 3, 2023
For your trade talk needs, the Daily Faceoff list is comprehensive and has some nuggets of news sprinkled in.
Exactly one month out from Deadline Day, we've got a new No. 1 on Trade Targets board.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2023
Start spreading the news: #sjsharks Timo Meier takes over for Bo Horvat and could also be New York bound? #NYR
Skills things that are fun:
Stuart Skinner and Juuse Saros were the two goalies to score during the @Discover Tendy Tandem! #NHLAllStar— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2023
Sid goes for a dip #NHLAllStar | @penguins pic.twitter.com/sbCZuskxlB— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 4, 2023
(sounds like the equipment didn’t work very well, though)
PLEASE protect the Tkachuk-et hat #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/pRQiV28arN— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 4, 2023
This is... I mean, mic them up and just play golf.
GOLF CLAPS, EVERYONE! GOLF CLAPS!#NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/aZaGyKm5Xo— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 4, 2023
Mista Svechnikov's lap that earned him the title! ♂️ #NHLAllStar— NHL (@NHL) February 4, 2023
And finally, the one we all saw coming:
ELIAS PETTERSSON: HARDEST SHOT WINNER!!!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2023
103.2 MPH!
And I’ll end on the rumour that everyone already knows, the news we’ll get today:
The NHL is expected to announce the host of the 2024 All-Star Game tomorrow. #toronto— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 4, 2023
