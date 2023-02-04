Saturday FTB: Mitch Marner goes Vice

Happy Gameless Saturday, everyone. It’s always weird when the Leafs have HNIC off. Mitch Marner gets to play some three-on-three this afternoon, however. The actual All-Star Game itself is on TV from 3pm to 6pm on Sportsnet and CBC.

Last night was the skill’s competition:

There were some former Leafs there too:

Catching up with old teammates pic.twitter.com/SA2ZcsPryY — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 3, 2023

The “red carpet” was weather appropriate, so it was guys in very casual gear that likely cost a lot more than it seemed. Cale Makar came as a golf pro from one of the better country clubs:

Second best Rasmus was dressed as a Canadian who thinks Florida is hot in February.

THE FIT THO



Ras is walkin’ the #NHLAllStar red carpet! pic.twitter.com/RQLeLDqNK7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 3, 2023

Mitch dressed as Mitch. (He loves those shoes too much.)

Brought the juice to Florida pic.twitter.com/niilpleljU — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 3, 2023

For your trade talk needs, the Daily Faceoff list is comprehensive and has some nuggets of news sprinkled in.

Exactly one month out from Deadline Day, we've got a new No. 1 on Trade Targets board.



Start spreading the news: #sjsharks Timo Meier takes over for Bo Horvat and could also be New York bound? #NYR



35 names on @DailyFaceoff board, incl. 8 newcomers:https://t.co/W41eJ59G4c — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 3, 2023

Skills things that are fun:

(sounds like the equipment didn’t work very well, though)

This is... I mean, mic them up and just play golf.

And finally, the one we all saw coming:

ELIAS PETTERSSON: HARDEST SHOT WINNER!!!



103.2 MPH! — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2023

And I’ll end on the rumour that everyone already knows, the news we’ll get today: