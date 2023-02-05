 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday FTB: So you guys like All-Star Game stuff?

There was an All-Star Game, and next year it will be in Toronto

By There is no brigstew, only Z!
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 NHL All-Star Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There was some kind of All-Star Game this weekend, and we hate that.

But Toronto will be hosting that All-Mid Game next year, so we get that.

There’s also another kind of All-Star Game this weekend, and we’re at that.

Links from the Branches

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ three-tier development system is starting to bear fruit | by TLN

Maple Leafs aren’t locked in on forward or defense; just want best player(s) available for the cap space | by MLHS

Maple Leafs player survey, Part 1: Desert island movies, future coaches and more | by The Athletic

Bettman confirms Toronto will host 2024 All-Star Game; addresses Provorov controversy | by Sportsnet

Atlantic wins NHL’s 3-on-3 all-star tournament over Central | by TSN

Washington Capitals sign Sonny Milano to three-year contract extension | by Daily Faceoff

AHL All-Star Classic: Jesper Wallstedt, David Jiricek Lead NHL Prospects | by FloHockey

Here are some gifs:

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...