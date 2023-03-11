Preview: Oilers @ Leafs

Edmonton Oilers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNP

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 7 against the New Jersey Devils, which Toronto won by a score of 4-3. The Leafs have a record of 39-17-8 so far.

The Edmonton Oilers last played an away game on March 9 against the Boston Bruins. The Oilers won by a score of 3-2, and their current league record is 36-22-8.

Yes, you read that right, the Oilers beat the Bruins at TD Garden. They also beat the ever-loving crap out of the Leafs in Edmonton not so long ago.

Them

The lines below are their bear-slaying configuration, and it’s not likely to change.

Lines

Last Game: (03/09) via Daily Faceoff

Evander Kane - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Nick Bjugstad - Mattias Janmark

Devin Shore - Ryan McLeod - Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner - likely starter

Jack Campbell

Us

The last outing was a wild ride for the Leafs and for all of us watching. At first they were bad, and I was petrified. Kept thinking they could never win without John by Auston’s side. But then they spent the intermissions thinking how they’d done things wrong, and they grew strong, and they learned to get a win.

And so the Oilers are back. I think the Leafs should just show them the door.

The Leafs have a choice to be the team that started the game against the Devils or the team that finished it.

The lines from practice, in the 11F/7D formation you all love so well, are below. The flexibility of this setup can be used to help figure out Gustafsson’s role, not overtax the returning John Tavares, and to generally cause a massive amount of outrage no matter what Keefe actually does in the game.

Lines

Alex Kerfoot - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

William Nylander - Sam Lafferty - Calle Järnkrok

Michael Bunting - John Tavares

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Noel Acciari

Jake McCabe - TJ Brodie

Morgan Rielly - Erik Gustafsson

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Justin Holl

Matt Murray - confirmed starter

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

Instead of being all angry about the lines and how they don’t look impressive and no one is awed by them on Twitter, let’s play a game. Who is going to play the most with that tantalizing third line that’s missing a right wing?