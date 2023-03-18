Preview: Leafs @ Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators

07:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP

The Leafs last game was at home on March 17 against the Carolina Hurricanes, which Toronto won by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 41-18-9 so far.

The Ottawa Senators last played at home on March 16 against the Colorado Avalanche. The Senators lost by a score of 5-4, and their current league record is 33-31-4.

Them

The Sens have lost four in a row, but even before that, they’d hit the skids enough that any pretence of a drive to a playoff spot is too fake to take seriously. This season hasn’t shown them to be in range of the bottom of the eight best teams in the east, however. They aren’t scraping the bottom of the league anymore.

They’ve always been a tough out for the Leafs, and now they’re worse because they are genuinely better. We get to see how Jakob Chychrun fits in. Micah McCurdy noted this on Twitter:

So far, D.J. Smith is not using Chychrun when a goal against hurts them. Something funny, is that if you look at this chart for the Washington Capitals, you will see Erik Gustafsson in that same spot. The Leafs have no one they use that carefully. Even Conor Timmins gets trusted a little more.

Lines

Bruce Garrioch via Daily Faceoff from their last game.

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson

Alex DeBrincat - Ridly Greig - Claude Giroux

Derick Brassard - Shane Pinto - Patrick Brown

Julien Gauthier - Dylan Gambrell - Austin Watson

Jakob Chychrun - Travis Hamonic

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot - Erik Brannstrom

Mads Sogaard

Kevin Mandolese

Us

Noel Acciari was hurt when Jesse Puljujarvi essentially punched him in the jaw by accident last night. No penalty was called on the play. He left the game, and will not play tonight.

The Leafs started with 11 forwards last night, so they need to add someone and the option to recall players is open, since the Marlies are at home right now, and recall they did:

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Bobby McMann and G Joseph Woll from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) March 18, 2023

The Leafs sent Alex Steeves back to the Marlies, so McMann seems likely to draw in on the fourth line with Wayne Simmonds remaining the extra.

As for Woll, he could be the back up, or the harbinger of something scary like an injury to one of the other goalies. Expect the defence configuration to change as well.

We’ll update this as the day develops, but the lines below are the survivors of last night.

Lines

Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese -David Kämpf - ???

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe - Luke Schenn

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Erik Gustafsson

Matt Murray - confirmed starter

Ilya Samsonov

Joe Woll

The Game

The Leafs have two jobs in every game, with less than 15 games left: focus on their puck control and possession and don’t get hurt.

They did a good job on thing one last night against the team Sheldon Keefe rightly called the toughest team in the league to exit the zone against. The numbers favoured the Hurricanes, but then, they generally do. Now the Leafs need to do it again against a team playing a totally different, yet fairly effective style.

Go Leafs Go!