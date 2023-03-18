GDT: Leafs @ Sens

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators
07:00 PM at Canadian Tire Centre
Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP
Lineups:
Them
Projected lines for tonight's Battle of Ontario! #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/kJaRBRLe0K— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 18, 2023
Us
Saturday night lineup @JackpotCityCA | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/KwD9lbz6mB— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 18, 2023
Refs for @MapleLeafs @Senators are Frederick L'Ecuyer #17 and Brian Pochmara #16. Tonight's officials: https://t.co/m3ISAPUrgN #TORvsOTT #LeafsForever #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/7m5eJ9Ouuo— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 18, 2023
Growing up in Scarborough, ON, Michael Bunting bled blue and white.— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2023
His path to the @NHL wasn’t easy, but after parts of six seasons in the AHL, it eventually led him back home when he signed with the @MapleLeafs.
Full feature with @SNChrisSimpson: https://t.co/tDaWKHMSHH pic.twitter.com/jhzFG8lljE
