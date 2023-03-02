Preview: Leafs at Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Calgary Flames

09:00 PM at Scotiabank Saddledome

Watch on: TVAS, SNW, TSN4

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 1 against the Edmonton Oilers, which Toronto lost by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 37-16-8 so far.

The Calgary Flames last played at home on February 28 against the Boston Bruins. The Flames lost by a score of 4-3, and their current league record is 27-21-13.

Them

There is only one question with the Flames right now. Are they in or not? As they play their 62nd game tonight, they are in third place for the wild card in the west by points, and fourth by points %. They’re actually behind Nashville who are selling off all the assets and have thrown in the towel. It’s not impossible they make up the difference on two teams by the end of the season, but the absolute best they can hope for is a meeting with a top-ranked team in the first round.

Lines

Salim Nadim Valji via Daily Faceoff

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic - Trevor Lewis - Walker Duehr

Rasmus Andersson - MacKenzie Weegar

Chris Tanev - Noah Hanifin

Nikita Zadorov - Dennis Gilbert

Jacob Markstrom - confirmed starter

Daniel Vladar

Us

Who is even on this team? We won’t know until much closer to game time, so this is last night’s lineup. Possible changes are Luke Schenn in for Liljegren, and Erik Gustafsson in for someone else. The Leafs might actually choose to just sit the entire right-shooting cadre of defenders, or they might only make one of the two watch from the press box.

We’ll update the lines later tonight.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

John Tavares - Ryan O’Reilly - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Morgan Rielly - Justin Holl

TJ Brodie - Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Joe Woll - confirmed starter

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

Okay, why are the Flames flaming out? They have decent offence, excellent defence, a terrible power play and an okay PK. They have the fourth worst team save % at five-on-five and their shooting luck/finishing skill is very bad. Markstrom is the 48th goalie by Goals Saved over Expected per 60 for those with at least 10 games played. He’s the better of the two.

For the Leafs this game is a shot at redemption so they don’t end up a cartoon in a cartoon graveyard. Because we don’t find this stuff amusing anymore.

Go Leafs Go. (Don’t get burnt.)