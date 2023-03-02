Maple Leafs over Flames

The Flames opened the scoring in a fairly unimpressive period for both teams.
unfortunate start for Gustafsson pic.twitter.com/SRWl2Ns2z3— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
That was the second of two breakaways against the Leafs power play.
Luke Schenn on his return to the Leafs— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
wholesome pic.twitter.com/NNwS2ptgzz
In the second, Mitch Marner put on his one-man show:
Marner dances and beats Markstrom five-hole pic.twitter.com/mhomaKhRU6— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
Nazem Kadri came back with a goal while Marner was sitting in the penalty box, but it was called back on a challenge for offside.
Nazem Kadri ties it but it's under review pic.twitter.com/e9nMT2PitT— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
Schenn on the penalty kill pic.twitter.com/oXKhvCww7Z— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
Lafferty sends Nylander in on the breakaway but he can't beat Markstrom pic.twitter.com/hBeEKgZnZl— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
Score was tied after two, but the Leafs started to look like themselves as the game opened up. They finished the period strong.
This is not Leafs-typical offence, though, and they have to make a lot more saves and shoot a lot more shots to win playing like this.
The only job for period three is, frankly, don’t go to OT.
It needs three tries, but it goes in. That’s just a great shot from Yarn Croc:
CALLE JARNKROK— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
QUICK HANDS! WHAT A MOVE! pic.twitter.com/2TMzNlCR0v
Holl robbed Kadri pic.twitter.com/IW5eo80xZx— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023
Really impressive defensive play in the final few minutes. Active sticks, etc. Genuinely the best defending I’ve seen in a while from them.
Final score is: 2-1 Maple Leafs
Good game from Woll.
Leafs vs Flames
|Player
|All-Situations
|Five-on-Five
|Player
|All-Situations
|Five-on-Five
|TJ Brodie
|23.75
|20.78
|Mitchell Marner
|22.90
|19.30
|Auston Matthews
|22.83
|19.05
|Jake McCabe
|20.48
|17.88
|Ryan O'Reilly
|19.38
|17.70
|William Nylander
|19.32
|15.27
|Morgan Rielly
|18.17
|14.72
|Justin Holl
|16.98
|15.95
|Mark Giordano
|16.77
|15.22
|John Tavares
|15.92
|12.73
|Alexander Kerfoot
|15.42
|13.67
|David Kampf
|15.38
|13.28
|Michael Bunting
|14.43
|13.90
|Calle Jarnkrok
|11.68
|10.23
|Noel Acciari
|11.35
|9.98
|Luke Schenn
|10.70
|10.15
|Sam Lafferty
|10.67
|10.18
|Erik Gustafsson
|9.87
|9.42
Shift chart says Gustafsson wasn’t benched, just sparsely used throughout.
Loading comments...