Maple Leafs over Flames

The Flames opened the scoring in a fairly unimpressive period for both teams.

unfortunate start for Gustafsson pic.twitter.com/SRWl2Ns2z3 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

That was the second of two breakaways against the Leafs power play.

Luke Schenn on his return to the Leafs



wholesome pic.twitter.com/NNwS2ptgzz — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

In the second, Mitch Marner put on his one-man show:

Marner dances and beats Markstrom five-hole pic.twitter.com/mhomaKhRU6 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

Nazem Kadri came back with a goal while Marner was sitting in the penalty box, but it was called back on a challenge for offside.

Nazem Kadri ties it but it's under review pic.twitter.com/e9nMT2PitT — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

Schenn on the penalty kill pic.twitter.com/oXKhvCww7Z — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

Lafferty sends Nylander in on the breakaway but he can't beat Markstrom pic.twitter.com/hBeEKgZnZl — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

Score was tied after two, but the Leafs started to look like themselves as the game opened up. They finished the period strong.

This is not Leafs-typical offence, though, and they have to make a lot more saves and shoot a lot more shots to win playing like this.

The only job for period three is, frankly, don’t go to OT.

It needs three tries, but it goes in. That’s just a great shot from Yarn Croc:

CALLE JARNKROK



QUICK HANDS! WHAT A MOVE! pic.twitter.com/2TMzNlCR0v — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 3, 2023

Really impressive defensive play in the final few minutes. Active sticks, etc. Genuinely the best defending I’ve seen in a while from them.

Final score is: 2-1 Maple Leafs

Good game from Woll.

Leafs vs Flames Player All-Situations Five-on-Five Player All-Situations Five-on-Five TJ Brodie 23.75 20.78 Mitchell Marner 22.90 19.30 Auston Matthews 22.83 19.05 Jake McCabe 20.48 17.88 Ryan O'Reilly 19.38 17.70 William Nylander 19.32 15.27 Morgan Rielly 18.17 14.72 Justin Holl 16.98 15.95 Mark Giordano 16.77 15.22 John Tavares 15.92 12.73 Alexander Kerfoot 15.42 13.67 David Kampf 15.38 13.28 Michael Bunting 14.43 13.90 Calle Jarnkrok 11.68 10.23 Noel Acciari 11.35 9.98 Luke Schenn 10.70 10.15 Sam Lafferty 10.67 10.18 Erik Gustafsson 9.87 9.42

Shift chart says Gustafsson wasn’t benched, just sparsely used throughout.