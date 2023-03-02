 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maple Leafs over Flames

I wanted to say douse, I was outvoted.

By CathySquires
/ new
NHL: MAR 02 Maple Leafs at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Flames opened the scoring in a fairly unimpressive period for both teams.

That was the second of two breakaways against the Leafs power play.

In the second, Mitch Marner put on his one-man show:

Nazem Kadri came back with a goal while Marner was sitting in the penalty box, but it was called back on a challenge for offside.

Score was tied after two, but the Leafs started to look like themselves as the game opened up. They finished the period strong.

This is not Leafs-typical offence, though, and they have to make a lot more saves and shoot a lot more shots to win playing like this.

The only job for period three is, frankly, don’t go to OT.

It needs three tries, but it goes in. That’s just a great shot from Yarn Croc:

Really impressive defensive play in the final few minutes. Active sticks, etc. Genuinely the best defending I’ve seen in a while from them.

Final score is: 2-1 Maple Leafs

Good game from Woll.

Leafs vs Flames

Player All-Situations Five-on-Five
Player All-Situations Five-on-Five
TJ Brodie 23.75 20.78
Mitchell Marner 22.90 19.30
Auston Matthews 22.83 19.05
Jake McCabe 20.48 17.88
Ryan O'Reilly 19.38 17.70
William Nylander 19.32 15.27
Morgan Rielly 18.17 14.72
Justin Holl 16.98 15.95
Mark Giordano 16.77 15.22
John Tavares 15.92 12.73
Alexander Kerfoot 15.42 13.67
David Kampf 15.38 13.28
Michael Bunting 14.43 13.90
Calle Jarnkrok 11.68 10.23
Noel Acciari 11.35 9.98
Luke Schenn 10.70 10.15
Sam Lafferty 10.67 10.18
Erik Gustafsson 9.87 9.42

Shift chart says Gustafsson wasn’t benched, just sparsely used throughout.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...