FTB: Leafs hit the Island

It’s the start of a road trip, and first stop is Long Island.

Noel Acciari is ready to play, Ilya Samsonov thinks he’s ready to be a dad for the first time, but he’s going on the road trip. Joe Woll is still on hand if he has to head back home in a hurry. TJ Brodie is day-to-day after blocking a shot.

We’ll have a preview later today.

In other news:

Willy: “How many goals did you score this year?”



Michael: “I TOLD you not to ask me that.”



Willy: “Hehehehehehahahaaa ” pic.twitter.com/cuBUXUpf6A — katie (@itsmitchmarney) March 20, 2023

In February, Toronto Maple Leafs alumni flew to Sweden to take part in an exhibition game against the Swedish National team alumni, to honour Leafs legend Börje Salming, and raise funds for his Foundation for ALS Research. @AirCanada pic.twitter.com/b95Y1v987q — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 20, 2023

Mercyhurst’s Briere charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct after pushing empty wheelchair down flight of stairs https://t.co/5F18MmqC4s — USCHO.com (@USCHO) March 20, 2023

After NCAA's Selection Sunday, the schedule for the tournament is set. Here are the times to know for #LeafsForever prospects:



St Cloud (Miettinen) vs Minn State Thurs at 5 pm



Minnesota (Knies, Koster) vs Canisius Thurs at 9 pm



Harvard (Miller) vs Ohio State Friday at 2 pm — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) March 20, 2023

