FTB: Leafs hit the Island

Let’s hope it doesn’t hit back.

By CathySquires
New York Islanders v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

It’s the start of a road trip, and first stop is Long Island.

Noel Acciari is ready to play, Ilya Samsonov thinks he’s ready to be a dad for the first time, but he’s going on the road trip. Joe Woll is still on hand if he has to head back home in a hurry. TJ Brodie is day-to-day after blocking a shot.

We’ll have a preview later today.

In other news:

Maple Leafs Rule Out Concussion For Noel Acciari Following ‘Positive Day’ on Saturday - The Hockey News Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis and More
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the forward was feeling better and working out on Saturday following an injury on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Maple Leafs Notebook: Auston Matthews ramping up his game, Erik Gustafsson's strong showing vs. Carolina, and Matt Murray's unfair recent numbers

New York Rangers Would Benefit From Devils Passing Hurricanes
The New York Rangers match up better with the Metropolitan Division leading Carolina Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Playoff Push: Who hold the tie-breaker advantages?
With four weeks left in the regular season and playoff races tightening, we need to start considering who holds the tie-breaker advantage in all the key races. It's another big week in the playoff chase with some key games ahead. Here are the teams we're focusing in on...

