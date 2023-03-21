GDT: Leafs vs Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs @ New York Islanders
07:30 PM at UBS Arena
Watch on: ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, TSN4
Refs Justin St. Pierre and Francis Charron work Maple Leafs vs. Islanders with Travis Gawryletz and Ryan Jackson https://t.co/ofNQv8KvZs #LeafsForever #Isles #TORvsNYI #NHL pic.twitter.com/NRLKoiq9kU— Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) March 21, 2023
#Leafs lines during warmup vs NYI Mar. 21/23— David Alter (@dalter) March 21, 2023
Jarnkrok-Matthews-Kerfoot
Bunting-Tavares-Marner
McMann-Lafferty-Nylander
AstonReese-Kampf-Acciari
McCabe-Liljegren
Giordano-Holl
Rielly-Gustafsson
Samsonov (starter)
Murray
