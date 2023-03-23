Preview: Leafs in Florida

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers

07:00 PM at FLA Live Arena

Watch on: BSFLX, SNO

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 21 against the New York Islanders, which Toronto lost by a score of 7-2 . The Leafs have a record of 42-19-9 so far.

The Florida Panthers last played an away game on March 21 against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Panthers lost by a score of 6-3, and their current league record is 36-28-7.

Them

By points %, the order is unchanged, but with 10 - 11 games left for all three teams, any final order is plausible. Washington, Ottawa and Buffalo are all at least six points back.

Lines

David Dwork via Daily Faceoff

Subject to change, but from today:

Anton Lundell - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Eetu Luostarinen - Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg - Eric Staal - Anthony Duclair

Givani Smith - Colin White - Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal - Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky - likely starter

Alex Lyon

Us

Oh, Leafs. Why do you have to be like this, losing to the Islanders like that? Don’t do it again.

Bobby McMann is now injured, so Wayne Simmonds will draw in. Judging by the practice lines from yesterday (listed below) it seems Timothy Liljegren and Erik Gustafsson are in the pressbox tonight.

Matt Murray starts, as Ilya Samsonov has already returned home to await Sammy Jr. Joe Woll has not been recalled yet, but one assumes he will be. He played last night in a loss in a shootout with the Marlies.

Lines

Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Wayne Simmonds

Jake McCabe - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly - Luke Schenn

Matt Murray - starter

???

The Game

They need to win, the Leafs are actually fairly comfortable in second place with three points on Tampa, two games in hand and the first tie-breaker. Winning this game will make that situation even more uncomfortable, though. I suggest winning.

