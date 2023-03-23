GDT: Leafs @ Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers

07:00 PM at FLA Live Arena

Watch on: BSFLX, SNO

Interesting to see Anton Lundell on the first line. He looked very impressive in his draft year and has been plowing through expectations ever since. I wish we had a chance to draft him.

Woll did get recalled and he’ll be the backup tonight.

The #Leafs have officially called up Joseph Woll from the Marlies where it is expected he will back up Matt Murray tonight. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) March 23, 2023

The #Leafs will go 11-7 tonight with Morgan Rielly resting. TJ Brodie and Luke Schenn are in. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) March 23, 2023

Also: