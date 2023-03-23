 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GDT: Leafs @ Panthers

We’re back to 11F 7D.

By HardevLad
/ new
Colorado Avalanche v Toronto Maple Leafs
TORONTO, ON - MARCH 15: William Nylander #88 and John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skate after a whistle during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at the Scotiabank Arena on March 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers
07:00 PM at FLA Live Arena
Watch on: BSFLX, SNO

Interesting to see Anton Lundell on the first line. He looked very impressive in his draft year and has been plowing through expectations ever since. I wish we had a chance to draft him.

Woll did get recalled and he’ll be the backup tonight.

Also:

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...