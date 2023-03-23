GDT: Leafs @ Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers
07:00 PM at FLA Live Arena
Watch on: BSFLX, SNO
Interesting to see Anton Lundell on the first line. He looked very impressive in his draft year and has been plowing through expectations ever since. I wish we had a chance to draft him.
Woll did get recalled and he’ll be the backup tonight.
The #Leafs have officially called up Joseph Woll from the Marlies where it is expected he will back up Matt Murray tonight. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR— David Alter (@dalter) March 23, 2023
The #Leafs will go 11-7 tonight with Morgan Rielly resting. TJ Brodie and Luke Schenn are in. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR— David Alter (@dalter) March 23, 2023
Also:
If Boston get two points while Toronto get none, the Bruins will win the Atlantic.— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 23, 2023
