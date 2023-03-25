Preview: Maple Leafs @ Hurricanes

Minnesota vs St. Cloud St.

6:30 PM at Scheels Arena, Fargo ND

DI Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals

Watch on: ESPNU and TSN+

Leafs prospects in action today are Matt Knies and Mike Koster with Minnesota and Veeti Miettinen with St. Cloud. This is a single elimination game, with the winner going to the Frozen Four in early April.

Scores are available here: https://www.ncaa.com/game/6131277

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes

07:00 PM at PNC Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, BSSO

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 23 against the Florida Panthers, which Toronto won by a score of 6-2. The Leafs have a record of 43-19-9 so far.

The Carolina Hurricanes last played at home on March 23 against the New York Rangers. The Hurricanes lost by a score of 2-1, and their current league record is 46-16-8.

Them

The Leafs just played Carolina, so there’s not much new to say about them. They are the best team in the NHL at controlling the puck and limiting zone exits. They are very hard to generate offence against, and very difficult to defend, but they are very, very weak at shooting and finishing skill and/or luck.

Lines

Chip Alexander via Daily Faceoff

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Seth Jarvis - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Jesse Puljujarvi

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Shayne Gostisbehere - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov - starter

Frederik Andersen

Us

I expect the Leafs to stick with the same forward lines as the last game, and pick seven defenders out of a hat and randomly assign them pairings. That’s what I did below. Stay tuned at game time for the actual defender arrangement.

Erik Gustafsson was not on the ice as well he’s not with the team due to a personal family situation he had to deal with back in Washington, per Keefe. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) March 25, 2023

Lines

Calle Järnkrok - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf

Morgan Rielly - Luke Schenn

Jake McCabe - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Justin Holl

Matt Murray - starter

Joe Woll

The Game

Carolina have clinched their playoff spot, and cannot take the conference title, the best they can do is remain in first in the Metro, which seems very probable. The Leafs are very close to clinching a playoff spot and are now five points ahead of Tampa with two games in hand. It’s not impossible to overcome five points in nine games played, but it requires some assistance from the team you’re chasing.

The Leafs likely should continue their program of rotation and rest, and firm up a lineup once Ryan O’Reilly is back. That is probably going to be sometime very shortly after the Leafs return home on Monday.

That’s today’s job, so Go Leafs Go!