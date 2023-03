Minnesota vs St. Cloud St.

6:30 PM at Scheels Arena, Fargo ND

DI Men’s Hockey Quarterfinals

Watch on: ESPNU and TSN+

Scores are available here: https://www.ncaa.com/game/6131277

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Carolina Hurricanes

07:00 PM at PNC Arena

Watch on: CBC, SNO, SNW, BSSO

Go Leafs Go!

And just heard on the NCAA broadcast that Kyle Dubas is on hand to watch his three prospects in the game.

Lineups to come.