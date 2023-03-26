GDT: Leafs @ Preds

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Nashville Predators
6:00 PM at Bridgestone Arena
Watch on: SNO, NHLN, BSSO
No one knows why this game is on so early. Likely some college basketball reason.
While we wait for the list of random defender choices for this game, you get to have your say:
Poll
Does the home yellow Preds uniform remind you of...
-
39%
Mustard
-
28%
Cheez Whiz
-
3%
Curry powder
-
0%
Cheetos
-
7%
Zesty Cheese Doritos
-
21%
Mango lassi
Sunday lines@JackpotCityCA | #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/MNHmsi2V7z— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 26, 2023
