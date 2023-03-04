FTB: More like Dud-line day

Good morning Maple Leafs fans!

Trade season is over. There are 20 games left until the playoffs. We have our roster set. There's nothing left to do aside from worry about injuries as we wait for the inevitable first round series against the Lightning.

There weren't any big moves, or interesting moves, from anyone yesterday and no moves at all by the Leafs. There was one Marlies move.

The biggest news piece I came across was former Leafs goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo being suspended five games for throwing a water bottle at a referee during an SHL game.

It was a pretty great throw.

There are plenty of deadline recaps out there but I'll tell you the winners and losers now:

Winners: Everyone who did stuff other than deadline shows.

Losers: Deadline shows.

The Maple Leafs are in Vancouver tonight, making Canucks fans get up early for a dreaded 4PM local start time. I don't know why they hate it so much. The game ends and you have all night to complain about losing.

Anyway, game is at 7. Go Leafs Go!