Preview: Maple Leafs @ Canucks

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vancouver Canucks
07:00 PM at Rogers Arena
Watch on: NHLN, SN
The Leafs last game was an away game on March 2 against the Calgary Flames, which Toronto won by a score of 2-1. The Leafs have a record of 38-16-8 so far.
The Vancouver Canucks last played at home on March 2 against the Minnesota Wild. The Canucks lost by a score of 2-1, and their current league record is 24-32-5.
Them
The Canucks are in sixth place in the tank race (by points %) so they are well out of it, and yet, they don’t want to be out of it next season. To that end, they’ve added players — either young and expiring RFA or with term.
They’ve added Anthony Beauvillier, Vitali Kravtsov and Filip Hronek. Which, allowing for the loss of Bo Horvat and one of their most used defenders in Luke Schenn, still makes the Canucks a better team than they were. You can ask about the prices and cap hits of some of these players, but the concept behind the moves was to plan for a better future sooner rather than later.
But what are they now? An easy out or a tough team to play at 4pm local time?
Hronek is listed as day-to-day as of two days ago, so he might play, he might not.
Lines
Last Game (03/02) via Daily Faceoff
Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Anthony Beauvillier
Conor Garland - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin - Sheldon Dries - Vitali Kravtsov
Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Jack Studnicka
Quinn Hughes - Noah Juulsen
Guillaume Brisebois - Tyler Myers
Christian Wolanin - Kyle Burroughs
Thatcher Demko - Likely starter
Collin Delia
Us
It seems likely that Matt Murray will be activated to play this game, but the Leafs haven’t made that official yet.
Lines are the “all 12 forwards” version, and the defence pairs are obviously going to be in flux. We’ll update at game time.
Lines
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
John Tavares - Ryan O’Reilly - William Nylander
Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Calle Järnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty
Morgan Rielly - Luke Schenn
TJ Brodie - Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Timothy Liljegren, Erik Gustafsson
Matt Murray
Ilya Samsonov
The Game
First: Note the broadcasters, this is NOT a CBC game.
Second: Go Leafs Go. 20 more games until Tampa comes over for the real show.
