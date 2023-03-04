Preview: Maple Leafs @ Canucks

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Vancouver Canucks

07:00 PM at Rogers Arena

Watch on: NHLN, SN

The Leafs last game was an away game on March 2 against the Calgary Flames, which Toronto won by a score of 2-1. The Leafs have a record of 38-16-8 so far.

The Vancouver Canucks last played at home on March 2 against the Minnesota Wild. The Canucks lost by a score of 2-1, and their current league record is 24-32-5.

Them

The Canucks are in sixth place in the tank race (by points %) so they are well out of it, and yet, they don’t want to be out of it next season. To that end, they’ve added players — either young and expiring RFA or with term.

They’ve added Anthony Beauvillier, Vitali Kravtsov and Filip Hronek. Which, allowing for the loss of Bo Horvat and one of their most used defenders in Luke Schenn, still makes the Canucks a better team than they were. You can ask about the prices and cap hits of some of these players, but the concept behind the moves was to plan for a better future sooner rather than later.

But what are they now? An easy out or a tough team to play at 4pm local time?

Hronek is listed as day-to-day as of two days ago, so he might play, he might not.

Lines

Last Game (03/02) via Daily Faceoff

Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Anthony Beauvillier

Conor Garland - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin - Sheldon Dries - Vitali Kravtsov

Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Jack Studnicka

Quinn Hughes - Noah Juulsen

Guillaume Brisebois - Tyler Myers

Christian Wolanin - Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko - Likely starter

Collin Delia

Us

It seems likely that Matt Murray will be activated to play this game, but the Leafs haven’t made that official yet.

Lines are the “all 12 forwards” version, and the defence pairs are obviously going to be in flux. We’ll update at game time.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

John Tavares - Ryan O’Reilly - William Nylander

Alex Kerfoot - David Kämpf - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - Noel Acciari - Sam Lafferty

Morgan Rielly - Luke Schenn

TJ Brodie - Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Timothy Liljegren, Erik Gustafsson

Matt Murray

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

First: Note the broadcasters, this is NOT a CBC game.

Second: Go Leafs Go. 20 more games until Tampa comes over for the real show.