Recap: third period comeback win for Leafs over Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-3 in regulation. Auston Matthews scored the game winner on the power play for his 29th of the season. Michael Bunting scored his 20th, Mitch Marner scored his 23rd with a shorty, with William Nylander setting up Calle Järnkrok for the winger’s 14th goal of the season. Nylander and Marner both had two-point nights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 for the win in a game where the Leafs were out-shot.

Erik Haula scored twice, and Ondřej Palat scored another for the Devils.

Leafs Goals

Devils Goals

