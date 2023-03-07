 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recap: third period comeback win for Leafs over Devils

Matthews, Marner, and Nylander step up in big win

By HardevLad
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New Jersey Devils
Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-3 in regulation. Auston Matthews scored the game winner on the power play for his 29th of the season. Michael Bunting scored his 20th, Mitch Marner scored his 23rd with a shorty, with William Nylander setting up Calle Järnkrok for the winger’s 14th goal of the season. Nylander and Marner both had two-point nights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 for the win in a game where the Leafs were out-shot.

Erik Haula scored twice, and Ondřej Palat scored another for the Devils.

Leafs Goals

Devils Goals

