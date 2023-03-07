Recap: third period comeback win for Leafs over Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils on the road 4-3 in regulation. Auston Matthews scored the game winner on the power play for his 29th of the season. Michael Bunting scored his 20th, Mitch Marner scored his 23rd with a shorty, with William Nylander setting up Calle Järnkrok for the winger’s 14th goal of the season. Nylander and Marner both had two-point nights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 of 33 for the win in a game where the Leafs were out-shot.
Erik Haula scored twice, and Ondřej Palat scored another for the Devils.
Leafs Goals
Lafferty activates his speed boost and drops it to Nylander who finds Jarnkrok pic.twitter.com/1gLIdUVGpP— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
undressed Vanecek pic.twitter.com/DEDCVfNVr8— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
what a passing play— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
Holl to Kampf to Bunting pic.twitter.com/Xjna7UpcUZ
AUSTON MATTHEWS— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
LETS GOOOOOO! THE KING SCORES! pic.twitter.com/eTDSisGUkZ
Devils Goals
Erik Haula ties it pic.twitter.com/78rIeEHgkq— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
Ondrej Palat ties it for the Devils again pic.twitter.com/v6nTDzTHC2— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
one-handed deflection pic.twitter.com/kBCfyM2PP0— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 8, 2023
See ya Saturday night, Leafs Nation pic.twitter.com/9i81ur2aA4— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 8, 2023
Loading comments...