Maple Leafs Schedule

This is the last three-day break of the regular season, so now is a good time to look at the rest of the schedule.

Remaining Games Date Time Home Team Away Team Game # Date Time Home Team Away Team Game # 2023-03-11 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Edmonton Oilers 65 2023-03-13 7:30 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Buffalo Sabres 66 2023-03-15 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Colorado Avalanche 67 2023-03-17 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Carolina Hurricanes 68 2023-03-18 7:00 PM Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs 69 2023-03-21 7:30 PM New York Islanders Toronto Maple Leafs 70 2023-03-23 7:00 PM Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs 71 2023-03-25 7:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Toronto Maple Leafs 72 2023-03-26 6:00 PM Nashville Predators Toronto Maple Leafs 73 2023-03-29 7:30 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Florida Panthers 74 2023-04-01 7:00 PM Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs 75 2023-04-02 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Detroit Red Wings 76 2023-04-04 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Columbus Blue Jackets 77 2023-04-06 7:00 PM Boston Bruins Toronto Maple Leafs 78 2023-04-08 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Montréal Canadiens 79 2023-04-10 7:00 PM Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs 80 2023-04-11 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning Toronto Maple Leafs 81 2023-04-13 7:00 PM New York Rangers Toronto Maple Leafs 82

Only four separate back-to-backs in just over one month. Perfectly reasonable to pack this many games into the final weeks.

The travel is pretty easy, with the next road trip not really starting until after next weekend and moving from Long Island through the old Southeast Division. The Leafs also finish on the road with a Florida back-to-back and the big finish in Madison Square Garden instead of Montréal. Makes a nice change.

Only three of the remaining games are against teams ahead of the Leafs in the standings, and 10 of the games are against teams not currently in a playoff position. Five of those are in April.

There’s only one weird start time, and everything else is at 7 or 7:30, but don’t forget to get ready for 8 pm start times in the playoffs because... well... in 1990, there used to be TV news on at 6 pm for an hour and then shows on at 7 pm in syndication, you see, so broadcasters of big events or movies or mini-series used to put them on at 8 pm. And by starting the games later, the NHL can ensure that no one will want to take their families to mid-week games because they don’t get home until midnight, and the kids have school. You wouldn’t want kids to see the playoffs.