Wednesday’s FTB: Need something to do?

We’re well into the NHL season, but maybe you’re looking elsewhere for entertainment options for now or in the future. Don’t go too far because I have some ideas for you!

Coming up next weekend is the annual Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic, an annual HHoF alumni game that happens each induction weekend.

This year the teams are Neidermayer vs Modano and features all six of the newest inductees: Doug Wilson, Ken Holland, Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe, and Kim St-Pierre. The game is Sunday, November 14th at 3:00PM.

If it’s something a bit more competitive you’re looking for, tickets for for PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour games in Toronto are now on sale.

Aside from the championship game, you can catch everything at the Port Credit Arena in Mississauga. at $25 for all games on Saturday it’s a pretty amazing deal.

Finally, if it’s summer plans you want, set aside Saturday June 4th of next year so you can meet one of the biggest hockey stories of the century:

David Ayres is headed to NFCC 2022! He is the FIRST emergency backup goaltender to record an NHL win. In 2020, he suited up against the Leafs at the ACC and became the oldest NHL player to record a win in his NHL debut! Tix on sale NOW at https://t.co/HAsUd87op1 pic.twitter.com/Cl1nOPWkHJ — NiagaraFallsComicCon (@NFComicCon) November 10, 2021

You know, I’m happy he’s cashing in as much as he can on this. I would. Hell, I sell out this blog every chance I get.

There you go, some great events to catch and add to your calendar. Now, some news.

Justin Holl’s in the line up again. For how long?

Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray has been placed on leave as the team investigates him for bullying, verbal abuse, and being an overall asshole to staff.

Sources: #NHLDucks GM Bob Murray placed on leave after allegations of "mental warfare" - repeated verbal abuse and harassment of players and staff, plus intimidation tactics and temper tantrums that fostered a culture of fear in organization.https://t.co/uAkzgXnKuT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 10, 2021

Carey Price is doing some important work on himself, asks everyone to leave him and his family alone.

Do you like 16-0 blowouts? You’ll love the Olympics.

Hey, that’s all I got for you today. Don’t forget the Leafs are in Philly and playing the Flyers tonight at 7:30!

Oh man, imagine they forgot it was the Flyers and went to play the Eagles instead?

That would be silly.

Enjoy your day!