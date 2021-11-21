Sundays FTB: Can we stop playing the Penguins?

Is there a team you don’t want to see the Toronto Maple Leafs play anymore? I know we all mostly want to be rid of the Boston Bruins, or the Montreal Canadiens, but right now I am sick of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Let’s look at the recent past:

Last night, 2-0 loss.

October 23rd, 9-2 loss

Wayyy back in 2020, February 18th, a 5-2 loss. (okay the Leafs won 4-0 a couple day later), then in November 2019 we lost 5-2. Before that a 5-0 loss,a 3-0 loss, like, come on. It’s even worse with the fact that the Penguins are a combined 10,000 years old. Kris Letang? Old. Evgeni Malkin? Old. Jeff Carter? Old. Sidney Crosby? Old as dirt. At some point they need to be bad. Just be bad dammit!

Anyway, I’m sick of those jerks.

Speaking of jerks, the Maple Leafs are in New York tonight to play the Islanders in their new arena. I have to admit, I’m happy for them that this seemingly never ending saga is actually over.

That game is at 7:30 on Sportsnet Ontario.

Speaking of jerks, again, the USHL Omaha Lancers are full of them:

The Omaha Lancers, members of the USHL — the only Tier 1 Junior A hockey league in the U.S. — are embroiled in controversy as players from the team refused to practice on Thursday and are planning to boycott this weekend’s games, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. The players’ frustration is multi-fold, but came to a head this week when head coach Chadd Cassidy and the team parted ways four months into a three-year contract with the club. In a press release from the Lancers after reports surfaced that Cassidy was removed from the team, they stated that Cassidy had stepped down. Multiple sources dispute that claim, stating that Cassidy did not resign but was told not to return to team facilities.

The USHL has released the following update on the Omaha Lancers, confirming that team president Dave Deluca has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation into the situation — and a purported attempt to regain player trust — continues. pic.twitter.com/epHkMEulEY — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) November 21, 2021

If you’re not following Brigs on twitter for his prospect GIF’s you’re missing out:

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies scores his 7th goal and 13th point, now in a tie for NCAA scoring among freshmen. He deked a defender in the corner, played give and go, then snuck a no-look shot through the goalie on the sharp angle. pic.twitter.com/4EKCRJaSbq — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) November 21, 2021

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies with the hardest working assist you'll ever see to help seal the win with the empty netter. He's now at a point per game: 14 points in 14 games.



Big sign of confidence that the coach has a freshman out to defend a late lead. pic.twitter.com/mzYtwUIkrD — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) November 21, 2021

Wait, why is this a thing?

I’m a big anti-Nordiques guy. To me it’s not a good market. It’s a government town, so they can’t take comps or buy tickets or suites. It’s a small market in a billion dollar franchise, hundred dollar seat world. It’s french Ottawa. People only get on that bandwagon for nostalgia or misplaced patriotism. To me the only market in canada that can support another NHL team is Toronto, and that ain’t happening unless Bell and Rogers have a huge fight and break up MLSE.

Anyway, it’s Sunday, so I’m off. Enjoy your day everyone!