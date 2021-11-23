FTB: California here we come

It’s cold out in Toronto. Not an intolerable -25°C cold, plus windchill—because it’s always windy at that temperature for some reason—but the more annoying cold where it hovers around zero and when you go out in a winter jacket you immediately overheat, so you unbundle yourself and then you are too cold, and then the reverse happens again, but that’s winter in Southern Ontario. I heard that the northern reaches of the GTA even had a dusting of snow yesterday, though it has yet to make an appearance south of Steeles that I have seen.

Wouldn’t it be nice to jet off to California for a week right now? Well that’s exactly what the Maple Leafs are doing, which also means you need to stay up late this week. Very late. Here’s the schedule:

Wednesday: Leafs @ Kings 10:00 p.m. ET

Friday: Leafs @ Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: Leafs @ Ducks 8:00 p.m. ET

Note this weekend has one of the rare Saturdays without a Leafs game.

Those are a lot of late games. Maybe winter isn’t so bad that they should flee to California after all? Over in Russia, Rodion Amirov’s tiny dog seems to be enjoying the snow while wearing his tiny jacket.

everyone stop what you are doing and look at rodion amirov’s little dog walking in the snow with a SNOW JACKET on pic.twitter.com/ukwCukaGde — claire (@willyscarl) November 22, 2021

Other News

Omaha Lancers: Investigation underway, sources reveal more concerns - Daily Faceoff

According to sources, the issues that ultimately exploded publicly last week had been ongoing for at least two months.

[SPECIES: Some details are disturbing, including a harrowing cross-continent team bus trip which allegedly was done in 14 hours straight with the same driver, something not allowed under U.S. federal regulations which cap chartered bus driver work hours at 10 straight, all allegedly to save money on an overnight motel stop. It goes on to note budget cuts have impacted the team to a point that players have to buy their own replacement sticks when they break them.]

NHL’s Kim Davis on Kyle Beach, and a culture needing change - Sportsnet

As senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs for the NHL, Kim Davis is trying to spearhead a more inclusive culture in the sport. Davis sat down with Sportsnet's Luke Fox to discuss the major issues hockey is facing.

NHL deserves credit for cross-checking crackdown - TSN.ca

What happens when the NHL gets behind a rule change? Let’s zoom into some of the cross-checking data.

Eagles in the Pros: Joe Woll Makes NHL Debut; Wins First Two NHL Games - BC Interruption

It is super exciting to see Woll take this next step in his career, and super incredible that BC has now had three former goalies make their NHL debuts within the span of four years! :’)

What would a 2021 version of Team North America look like, and could they beat the OG team? https://t.co/Mbggi2hXOq pic.twitter.com/m2ZI1RebzH — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) November 22, 2021

Carey Price would be Olympic starter upon successful NHL return, GM says - CBC

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong told CBC Sports’ Rob Pizzo that Canadiens goalie Carey Price was “pencilled in” as the starter following last year’s playoffs, when he led Montreal to the Stanley Cup final.