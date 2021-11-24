Wednesday FTB: All your jersey takes are bad

Everyone loves to have opinions on things that come down to subjective taste. More than they like having opinions, everyone likes telling other people what those opinions are in many passionate words.

So yesterday might as well have been declared a holiday for the interwebs, because we had three examples make the rounds on Twitter. Two of them are technically older, or things we had already seen in some fashion, but one was brand new.

First, there’s the official reveal of the already leaked jersey design of the New Jersey Devil’s alternate jerseys.

There's a new jersey in New Jersey.



Martin Brodeur designed it after hearing fans call for an all-black look for years. How it came to be, why it happened, and a look at the current landscape of the NHL's alternate threadshttps://t.co/fAOgQkPfFz pic.twitter.com/Y6qSZwjaCp — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 23, 2021

There are many things that people made fun of about this. First, the fact that the jersey just says “Jersey”. Second, it has 5,000,000 white stripes. Third, the fact that... Martin Brodeur? apparently is the one who designed them using his years of education and professional development in the graphic design industry.

But hey, the team did show a sense of humour about it.

Then, Connor McDavid’s mansion once again made the rounds thanks to a video and article profile on it by Architectural Digest. This was made fun of for looking like a murder mansion devoid of comfort or joy, just like Connor McDavid’s personality hyuck hyuck hyuck.

When your dog matches your home decor



Take a full tour of @EdmontonOilers player Connor McDavid's ( @cmcdavid97 ) cozy, yet modern abode which was designed by his girlfriend Lauren https://t.co/8hXQLEudu3 pic.twitter.com/vftBioS4m2 — Architectural Digest (@ArchDigest) November 23, 2021

Finally, the cherry on top of the shit opinions sundae came when Team Canada revealed their jersey designs for the Olympic hockey teams.

Presenting the official 2022 Team Canada Olympic jerseys! pic.twitter.com/EfoZWhjT3t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 24, 2021

Look. I get it. If there’s one thing people can have fun with, it’s arguing about personal taste. Taste in movies, shows, music, fashion, food, drink, video games, physical appearance, whatever. I like to partake in good fun — like how you’re all bad and wrong for liking coffee or cheesecake, which are objectively the foulest concoctions in the known universe.

But here’s my hot take about these jerseys, or more specifically your opinions on jerseys. If you think the New Jersey Devils’ jersey, or Team Canada’s jersey, looks bad then you’re wrong. And if you think they’re good then you’re also wrong. In fact, if you had any opinion on them at all you bought a one-way ticket to Wrongsville. You are wrong and bad and you should feel bad because you cannot pay me enough money to make me care about them in anyway.

This concludes my TED talk. Do not @ me. We will not be accepting any comments about this so don’t even bother trying. The Kitten Ranch Laboratory has genetically cloned 12 foot attack cats with laser eyes to deal with anyone who tries to talk about them. You should definitely take me serious on this matter, but quietly.

LEAFS LINKS

Maple Leafs 20-Game Report: Same as it ever was | by Katya, who wrote many words she could have summarized in the space man “always has been” meme.

The Leafs first line left wing spot still seems to leave a lot to be desired | by TLN.

Ice-time allocation at the 20-game mark, Kyle Clifford’s callup, the need at top-six wing, and who is the team’s seventh defenseman? | by MLHS

One-on-one with Mitch Marner: On leaving the past behind, finding joy and growing into a better Maple Leaf | by The Athletic

‘Over the moon’ Kyle Clifford joins Maple Leafs in California | by Sportsnet

Leafs’ prospect Nick Abruzzese had a four point night last night for Harvard University.

Another Leafs’ prospect in the NCAA received a small award for his great weekend.

#LeafsForever prospect Matt Knies gets second star of the week for his NCAA conference after putting up 5 points and 12 shots in 2 games. https://t.co/f2djjxdnAZ — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) November 23, 2021

An Ian Scott sighting! He is reportedly close to returning from his pre-season injury.

"It's impressive every time we get here with his return, how upbeat he is, how hard he works, he always brings such a positive mood."



Practice Media Mashup | #ForeverStartsHere pic.twitter.com/rodNmxVNnp — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) November 23, 2021

AROUND THE HOCKEY WORLD

Insider Trading: Does holding All-Star Weekend same year as Olympics pose special concerns? | by TSN.ca

A change to the Hall of Fame committee.

Granato added to HHOF selection committee, Gartner appointed as chair.



MORE: https://t.co/vDvQBTLDUc pic.twitter.com/NKCdDlqsYt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 23, 2021

An update on the Chicago Blackhawks scandal...

The Chicago Blackhawks and a lawyer representing Kyle Beach and John Doe 2 have agreed to mediation to try to settle the two lawsuits.

The sides are scheduled to meet in December for a day to try to settle Beach's lawsuit before reconvening for a second day re John Doe 2's case. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) November 23, 2021

Hey speaking of sexual assault and hockey scandals... the Omaha Lancers drama in the USHL continues to get increasingly insane every day.

Development: CW: SA -- Sources have expressed concern over USHL's appointed steward in Omaha Josh Mervis regarding his previous ties to disgraced coach Chico Adrahtas. Investigators learned of the connection Monday and are reviewing, per source https://t.co/JB5I3h2RJC — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) November 23, 2021

Some news that concerns the Leafs’ and their bid to finish higher in the division...

Brayden Point's upper-body injury is expected to sideline him four to six weeks, per #TBLightning. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 23, 2021

Getting tired of other NHL teams weaponizing the curse against the Toronto Maple Leafs and calling up former Leafs to score against us.

Kings coach Todd McLellan says there’s “a real good chance,” that Sean Durzi will make his NHL debut tomorrow v Leafs



Mississauga, Ont. native was acquired as part of the Jake Muzzin deal



Durzi partnered with Olli Määttä at practice & was QB of PP2 @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 23, 2021

Have a great Wednesday everyone!