Thursay’s FTB: Of course Durzi scored, we willed it to happen

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans! What a game we had last night!

Missed it because it was on so late? Here’s the recap:

It had everything you’d want. Auston Matthews scoring! John Tavares! Pierre Engvall?!

What a night!

And yes, it also had the traditional “former Leaf scoring against the Leafs” moment. Sean Durzi, the 2018 draft pick who was sent to Los Angeles as part of the Jake Muzzin trade. He almost scored in the second period, but the shot was tipped in by Viktor Arvidsson, getting him his first NHL point at least. Then in the third period Durzi did it, and scored his first NHL goal.

Leafs draft pick Sean Durzi gets his first NHL goal against the Leafs pic.twitter.com/DIvWPP4Vp0 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) November 25, 2021

Tomorrow night we should prepare ourselves for an Alexander Barabanov hat trick or James Reimer shutout when the Leafs get to San Jose. At least there aren’t any ex-Leafs in Anaheim to worry about...

A newly returned Kyle Clifford loves being back with the Leafs:

Wayne Simmonds loves the Kämpf / Kaše reunion.

Simmonds on Kampf-Kase: "They do everything together. They're like the Bobbsey Twins."



Ondrej: "I signed here [with Toronto] because I knew he was here. I had tough season last year & I needed someone. I had a good friend here." https://t.co/8PxrTirQM6 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 25, 2021

It’s American Thanksgiving, the NHL is taking the day off, and so am I. Enjoy your day everyone!