Saturday FTB: No more late games for a while

Happy Saturday, everyone. The combined score on this road trip so far is 10-3 or 13-3 if you decide to count the Islanders game as well. Tomorrow, the Leafs face the Ducks, likely the strongest California team this year.

Your Sharks recap is here:

November 2021: The winningest month in Maple Leafs history https://t.co/XNSsFJ2RU2 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 27, 2021

Nylander on business-like approach: "I think maybe we've learned from past years where we have played a couple, really good games. And then we just relax and take out foot off the gas. I think that's one of the things that we've probably learned from the last couple of years." — David Alter (@dalter) November 27, 2021

Chris Stewart on his quest to bring a Jamaican hockey team to reality in time for the Olympics in 2026:

Feel the rhythm,

Feel the rhyme,

Get on up,

It's hockey time?



Except the Jamaican hockey team isn't a Disney movie.



They're very real, very good and coached by former NHL player Chris Stewart, they're eyeing the 2026 Olympics.@OvertimeScottB has more ➡️https://t.co/PE6CMktuz0 pic.twitter.com/tJCrntdJCH — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) November 26, 2021

We will see what happens tomorrow, but it appears as if Ottawa will be putting Matt Murray on waivers. He was scratched today vs Anaheim. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 27, 2021

It’s like they think Matt Murray just needs to be made to try. Which is an aggravating fan belief, but an absurd way for a GM and coach to behave.

You hate to see it (weird graphic, Sabres):

Buffalo beat the Habs using the Habs’ old, old, old backup Dustin Tokarski.

The status of China's men's hockey team remains unchanged for the Beijing Olympics following today's IIHF Council meeting. The group got an update on which players are potentially eligible for the roster and will evaluate the team's ability to compete before meeting again Dec. 6. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 26, 2021

Everyone is still saying the Chinese team will be in the Olympics. I feel like someone is holding out over a money issue and eventually Norway will get the nod. But you never know, the Korean men’s team played, looked like fools, and no one actually was harmed by it.

Hockey Canada will announce its management and coaching staff for the Channel One Cup and Spengler Cup. Shane Doan will be the GM, Blair MacKasey, the Director of Player Personnel, Claude Julien will be named head coach, and Bruce Boudreau and Scott Walker will assist. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 26, 2021

If the NHL pulls out of the Olympics, that’s the crew that will run Team Canada there.

Tomorrow’s game is at a more tolerable 8 pm, so see you then!