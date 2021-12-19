Sunday FTB: Strange Days Indeed

Nobody told me there’d be days like these.

Just like that, it’s impossible for the Maple Leafs to operate as a hockey team. Look, I get it, winter is coming, and we want something clean and icy-bright to get invested in instead of the real world. It looks like we can’t have that.

It looks like the NHL needs to shut it down, at least for a short period of time.

In my drafts folder is a story about Timothy Liljegren following the Travis Dermott recipe for success. That all seems moot when Dermott is testing positive for Covid and wondering how he get’s home for Christmas.

Right now, I’m imagining the Leafs positive guys road-tripping to Toronto from Vancouver. Those guys are*:

John Tavares

Alexander Kerfoot

Wayne Simmonds

Jason Spezza

Sheldon Keefe

Spencer Carbery

Jack Campbell

Travis Dermott

TJ Brodie

*Subject to change

Looking on the bright side, Brodie can tell Dermott all his secrets, while all those good Toronto boys show Saskatchewan what a Toronto driver is all about. Or maybe they’ll figure out how to get home on a plane. I hope they do. At this point, this is all I care about.

In the meantime, the Leafs have about 24 hrs to decide if they want to sign or trade for a player in case the NHL makes them play on Thursday.

Meanwhile in other news:

Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen will be Finland's captain at the world juniors, according to head coach Antti Pennanen.



Fellow Leafs prospect Topi Niemelä will be an assistant captain. — Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) December 19, 2021

Some pre-tournament games at the World Junior Championship are being cancelled as a precaution because of the growing Covid situation. https://t.co/Hnd51eYS6L — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 18, 2021