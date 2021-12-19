 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday FTB: Strange Days Indeed

The NHL won’t, quite, pull the plug.

By KatyaKnappe
Chicago Blackhawks v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Nobody told me there’d be days like these.

Just like that, it’s impossible for the Maple Leafs to operate as a hockey team. Look, I get it, winter is coming, and we want something clean and icy-bright to get invested in instead of the real world. It looks like we can’t have that.

It looks like the NHL needs to shut it down, at least for a short period of time.

In my drafts folder is a story about Timothy Liljegren following the Travis Dermott recipe for success. That all seems moot when Dermott is testing positive for Covid and wondering how he get’s home for Christmas.

Right now, I’m imagining the Leafs positive guys road-tripping to Toronto from Vancouver. Those guys are*:

  • John Tavares
  • Alexander Kerfoot
  • Wayne Simmonds
  • Jason Spezza
  • Sheldon Keefe
  • Spencer Carbery
  • Jack Campbell
  • Travis Dermott
  • TJ Brodie

*Subject to change

Looking on the bright side, Brodie can tell Dermott all his secrets, while all those good Toronto boys show Saskatchewan what a Toronto driver is all about. Or maybe they’ll figure out how to get home on a plane. I hope they do. At this point, this is all I care about.

In the meantime, the Leafs have about 24 hrs to decide if they want to sign or trade for a player in case the NHL makes them play on Thursday.

Meanwhile in other news:

