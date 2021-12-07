 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday’s FTB: Spezza’s hearing and roster shuffling

The Maple Leafs need to find 18 healthy skaters and two goalies by game time.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Jason Spezza’s hearing for the retaliation hit on Neal Pionk is scheduled for 1 pm today, and the Leafs will have to assume he’s not available tonight. Neither is Rasmus Sandin, but the condition of Mitch Marner is still a bit of a mystery. We’ll have a preview/gameday post for you later as the Leafs gear up to play the Blue Jackets.

Ryan Tverberg’s team has Covid problems just as he’s about to go off to Team Canada camp in a week or so:

Sergei Fedorov is innovating in the KHL:

In extremely Philadelphia news:

Rodion Amirov is finally playing again, but he’s being slowly eased in:

The KHL goes on a break from Dec 12 to the 20 for the Euro Hockey Tour, so he’ll just get back into and have to go back to just practicing again.

Tuukka Rask is sort of back:

The Canucks fans are happy. I don’t like this:

But this is hilarious:

Being a really shitty team is tradition, you punks, play like you understand that!

Meanwhile the other team that fired the coach:

I wonder if there’s any way to prevent an airborne sickness like this ...

Okay, that’s it for today, watch out to see if the Leafs grab Riley Nash on waivers today! You never know, they need depth. In the meantime complain about how much that trade cost.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.

