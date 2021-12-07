Tuesday’s FTB: Spezza’s hearing and roster shuffling

Jason Spezza’s hearing for the retaliation hit on Neal Pionk is scheduled for 1 pm today, and the Leafs will have to assume he’s not available tonight. Neither is Rasmus Sandin, but the condition of Mitch Marner is still a bit of a mystery. We’ll have a preview/gameday post for you later as the Leafs gear up to play the Blue Jackets.

Ryan Tverberg’s team has Covid problems just as he’s about to go off to Team Canada camp in a week or so:

Due to covid related issues within the program, this weekend's series with AIC has been postponed.



Information on potential make-up dates is not available at this time. pic.twitter.com/SpWc6JT3KY — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) December 6, 2021

Sergei Fedorov is innovating in the KHL:

Sergei Fedorov does it again! CSKA pulls goalie in OT and wins it in 2nd straight game! pic.twitter.com/Nt6eLyHCNM — KHL (@khl_eng) December 6, 2021

In extremely Philadelphia news:

Some Philly police pups were barking as the Avalanche’s J.T. Compher was rehab skating.



“You’re like my personal cheerleader,” Compher said.



Compher greeted them afterward and one of the pups did his business right at the center of the logo.



Stuff happens I guess. pic.twitter.com/6OXktO1Fhw — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 6, 2021

Rodion Amirov is finally playing again, but he’s being slowly eased in:

#LeafsForever prospect Rodion Amirov finished his first game back playing two shifts (1:08 TOI): one even strength and one on the poweplay. He had an assist on the PP shift, but he didn't play at all for the rest of the game. — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) December 6, 2021

The KHL goes on a break from Dec 12 to the 20 for the Euro Hockey Tour, so he’ll just get back into and have to go back to just practicing again.

Tuukka Rask is sort of back:

Rask has not signed with the Bruins (yet). He is an EBUG goalie today with Ullmark and a few other players absent for non-Covid illness https://t.co/OqLcnuZuBc — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 6, 2021

The Canucks fans are happy. I don’t like this:

Instead of a jersey thrown to the ice, chants of "Bruce there it is" rang out in the stands, serenading the Canucks and their new head coach in the team's first victory of this new era.https://t.co/Tj4412F7i2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2021

But this is hilarious:

As a captain and player on some of the worst teams in Canucks history, Stan Smyl never gave up. Now, as the interim GM while Vancouver navigates its changes, he wants to see the same fight to win from the current roster. (@imacSportsnet)https://t.co/1o8J2Reqvi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 7, 2021

Being a really shitty team is tradition, you punks, play like you understand that!

Meanwhile the other team that fired the coach:

Goalie Justus Annunen gets first career NHL victory at Philly. His save percentage was .844 but … pic.twitter.com/2kclskCBRX — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) December 7, 2021

I wonder if there’s any way to prevent an airborne sickness like this ...

As the Stars flirt with tying the franchise’s longest win streak, their most consistent opponent has been the cold going around the dressing room. https://t.co/hbbZmmvD2M — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) December 6, 2021

Okay, that’s it for today, watch out to see if the Leafs grab Riley Nash on waivers today! You never know, they need depth. In the meantime complain about how much that trade cost.

Have a good Tuesday, everyone.