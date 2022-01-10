[Monday’s FTB] Defenders on the move?

From the Front Page

Arvind and Fulemin talk about the have-nots in the Atlantic

Game 33 Recap: Maple Leafs lose in overtime 5-4

Some discussion of the loss to the Avalanche

Could Matt Knies head to the Olympics?

Katya discusses the rumour of the Leafs prospect heading to Beijing

Where the hell did Matt Knies come from?

Brigstew dives deep into Knies’ development since being drafted

Trade Rumours

Klingberg is addressing the trade rumors that have been circling around the hockey world for the past few days. Here is what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/8M8Aty5a5l — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) January 8, 2022

Klingberg is a UFA after this season, and while not what he used to be, most would agree he is an upgrade over Justin Holl. What sort of deal would the Leafs have to make to get him as a rental, and would you want to pay the likely price?

Around the NHL

Per sources, the Coyotes do not currently have the votes in the Tempe City Council to approve their $1.7 billion arena and entertainment district proposal.



Story⬇️https://t.co/Gzm5Jrebtt — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) January 9, 2022

The @LAKings announced today that Marc Bergevin has joined the organization in a consulting capacity as Senior Advisor to the General Manager. — LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) January 9, 2022

Evander Kane expected to file grievance over contract termination

Eliotte Friedman breaks down the Evander Kane situation, with the NHLPA likely filing a grievance regarding his contract being terminated.

How the Marlies survived pro hockey’s largest COVID-19 outbreak - The Star

The Leafs’ AHL affiliate was shut down by a teamwide outbreak that continued through Christmas. There were some emotional days, but they focused on what was most important. And found a way.

Happy Monday, folks!