 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

[Monday’s FTB] Defenders on the move?

Could the Leafs add a defender to bolster their ranks?

By Arvind.
/ new
NHL: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

From the Front Page

Back to Excited Episode 163: Around the Atlantic Cellar Dwellers
Arvind and Fulemin talk about the have-nots in the Atlantic

Game 33 Recap: Maple Leafs lose in overtime 5-4
Some discussion of the loss to the Avalanche

Could Matt Knies head to the Olympics?
Katya discusses the rumour of the Leafs prospect heading to Beijing

Where the hell did Matt Knies come from?
Brigstew dives deep into Knies’ development since being drafted

Trade Rumours

Klingberg is a UFA after this season, and while not what he used to be, most would agree he is an upgrade over Justin Holl. What sort of deal would the Leafs have to make to get him as a rental, and would you want to pay the likely price?

Around the NHL

Evander Kane expected to file grievance over contract termination
Eliotte Friedman breaks down the Evander Kane situation, with the NHLPA likely filing a grievance regarding his contract being terminated.

How the Marlies survived pro hockey’s largest COVID-19 outbreak - The Star
The Leafs’ AHL affiliate was shut down by a teamwide outbreak that continued through Christmas. There were some emotional days, but they focused on what was most important. And found a way.

Happy Monday, folks!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...