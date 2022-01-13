FTB: The Leafs take another loss on their long US road trip

The Maple Leafs lost 2-1 to the Arizona Coyotes last night on their long south-west to central US road trip. Here’s our detailed recap and chat on that game:

That loss kind of felt inevitable before the game even started, with the team looking lethargic in Tuesday’s game, and last night being the the third stop of their US road trip—and the much dreaded SEGABABA. On top of that you have a rookie goalie who goes all out to get the win and this is what happens.

Sheldon Keefe wasn’t amused with what happens and thinks maybe some guys could use a bag skate.

Keefe on the Leafs third period woes: “It makes me start to wonder about our conditioning” - MLHS Post-game transcript of Coach Sheldon Keefe last night.

There was one nice note last night on the Coyotes side, beyond their win, that is:

Congratulations to Jake Schmick. Due to COVID-related absences, he's getting the call as the Coyotes' video coach vs Toronto. Schmick, a popular and inspirational member of the organization, has cerebral palsy, and regularly does video duties for the AHL Roadrunners. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 13, 2022

The team now gets a break from playing as they head off to play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. It sounds like they will at least get some reinforcements this morning before flying out to Missouri.

Per Sheldon Keefe, Timothy Liljegren & Joey Anderson are in tonight



Marner & Engvall expected to join the team in Arizona tomorrow @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 13, 2022

Other News

Chris Wideman might be getting a phone call about this.

Chris Wideman headbutts Erik Haula in a scrum.



Erik Haula, as expected, is less than thrilled.



pic.twitter.com/3jQgBiQZZt — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 13, 2022

New NHL investigation will likely delay Kane signing anywhere in short-term - Sportsnet

The saga continues as the NHL has opened a new investigation into how Evander Kane crossed the border from the United States to Canada on Dec. 29, a process which will likely prevent the embattled forward from signing in the short-term. This could shuffle any possible plans the Oilers might have to look at signing him.

Alex Stalock Looks To Make His Return - The Copper & Blue

Once expected to miss the entire season with a heart condition, veteran goaltender has other ideas. This could shuffle any possible plans the Oilers might have to look at a trade for Carey Price. Yes. I used that line twice!

What we know and don't know about Canada's Olympic hockey teams - CBC Sports

The first hockey games at the Beijing Winter Olympics take place exactly three weeks from today. Here's the latest on the two Canadian teams.

Final U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team roster will be announced tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2's The Point. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 12, 2022

Note that was written yesterday so the announcement is today at 5:00 p.m. and we will find out if Leafs prospects Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese make the team as widely rumoured.