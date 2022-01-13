 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTB: The Leafs take another loss on their long US road trip

After losing in Colorado and winning in Nevada, the Leafs lost in Arizona. Next up is a trip to Missouri.

St. Louis Blues v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images

The Maple Leafs lost 2-1 to the Arizona Coyotes last night on their long south-west to central US road trip. Here’s our detailed recap and chat on that game:

That loss kind of felt inevitable before the game even started, with the team looking lethargic in Tuesday’s game, and last night being the the third stop of their US road trip—and the much dreaded SEGABABA. On top of that you have a rookie goalie who goes all out to get the win and this is what happens.

Sheldon Keefe wasn’t amused with what happens and thinks maybe some guys could use a bag skate.

Keefe on the Leafs third period woes: “It makes me start to wonder about our conditioning” - MLHS Post-game transcript of Coach Sheldon Keefe last night.

There was one nice note last night on the Coyotes side, beyond their win, that is:

The team now gets a break from playing as they head off to play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. It sounds like they will at least get some reinforcements this morning before flying out to Missouri.

Chris Wideman might be getting a phone call about this.

New NHL investigation will likely delay Kane signing anywhere in short-term - Sportsnet
The saga continues as the NHL has opened a new investigation into how Evander Kane crossed the border from the United States to Canada on Dec. 29, a process which will likely prevent the embattled forward from signing in the short-term. This could shuffle any possible plans the Oilers might have to look at signing him.

Alex Stalock Looks To Make His Return - The Copper & Blue
Once expected to miss the entire season with a heart condition, veteran goaltender has other ideas. This could shuffle any possible plans the Oilers might have to look at a trade for Carey Price. Yes. I used that line twice!

What we know and don't know about Canada's Olympic hockey teams - CBC Sports
The first hockey games at the Beijing Winter Olympics take place exactly three weeks from today. Here's the latest on the two Canadian teams.

Note that was written yesterday so the announcement is today at 5:00 p.m. and we will find out if Leafs prospects Matthew Knies and Nick Abruzzese make the team as widely rumoured.

