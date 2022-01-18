Tuesdays FTB: Snow day part deux?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

If you got caught in that winter storm yesterday I hope you’ve been able to dig yourselves out. If not, take another snow day and relax.

It’s not a game day, so we’ll be taking it easy over here. Let’s see what we can wrangle up for your reading pleasure.

We looked back at our Top 25 rankings now that we’re in the middle of the season.

The Toronto Marlies are on a six game winning streak, as they start a road trip that will last the rest of the month. Also, our own Filip Král was the AHL player of the week!

Stick taps to our AHL Player of the Week, Filip Král, who totaled 6 points (2-4-6) in 4 games this past week pic.twitter.com/h3xj9mgfn8 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) January 17, 2022

There’s some other Leaf stories out there too.

Do we want to laugh at the Canadiens? Yes, we do.

She says Carey Price visited with his doctors and he is essentially starting from scratch in his rehab for his knee. He remains out indefinitely. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 17, 2022

disallowed goal vs Carolina this year/vs Arizona goal that counted tonight



Disallowed goal vs tampa this year/vs Chicago goal that counted the other night



…. What’s the difference? . Asking for a friend — Brendan Gallagher (@BGALLY17) January 17, 2022

And they lost to the Coyotes? Who does that?

John Tavares was out playing in the snow with the wee baby Tavares:

John Tavares and his son are outside taking advantage of the crazy snowstorm!



( : @johntavaresfdn ) pic.twitter.com/Hn0IB5Qa2D — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 17, 2022

Timo Meier scored five goals last night, which makes us all wonder what Joe Thorntons idea of a celebration for this would be?

There is some hubub around the PHF who are making a 7AM(?) announcement today. They say this is “major announcement regarding its future in the sport”, but would you really make an announcement like this at 7AM eastern, with the only notice coming less than 12 hours ahead of time?

What are they the Toronto District School Board?

Let’s go out on a high note! Good night everybody!