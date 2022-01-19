Wednesday FTB: The Leafs play today, and I feel sorry for the Oilers

Prospecting for goals:

#LeafsForever prospect Pontus Holmberg cleans up the rebound for his 10th goal of the year. With the goal, he has now set a career high in the SHL in goals (10) in only 32 games. He's already set career bests in assists (17) and total points (27). pic.twitter.com/NdS05DjCty — Mr. Knies Guy (@brigstew86) January 18, 2022

The Oilers redefine how low can you go:

Watch Leon Draisaitl get into it with HHOF reporter Jim Matheson #Oilers pic.twitter.com/KsoN8KKqWR — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 18, 2022

“HHOF” Ain’t it amazing the size of the water container this man old enough to be in the HHOF can carry, though? I hope I’m that strong at his age.

Transcription: Everything is shit, Drai, but what’s just the one thing that’s wrong? Please say it’s Connor, please, they’ll do a parade for me. Wayne will call to thank me. Please, say it. Cooooome, oooooon.

Holy cats, if you can make Leafs fans take the side of the Oilers, well, you must be Oilers media. Also, this is hilarious:

In case you wanted to know how things are going, players in red were acquired by previous management and still here on those contracts or re-signed RFAs and players in green are pure Ken Holland acquisitions https://t.co/3D6qqtyJUV pic.twitter.com/opPaauhzXE — Oil In Goal (@oilingoal) January 18, 2022

Bless your heart, Tyson Barrie, just bless your damn heart. Also, I see Cody Ceci is still better even though the Oilers likely overplay him. LOL, I looked it up. Number two in TOI per game played at 5on5 to Darnell Nurse. Hey, Jim, I found one of the things!!

Also expecting updated NHL schedule as soon as tomorrow...lots going on — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 18, 2022

The NHL has new Covid protocols.

Five-Day Isolation Period: The isolation period Protocol update issued Dec. 29 appears to be functioning well in its current form. A significant portion of Players appear to be exiting isolation after five days, with a lab-based PCR test that has a CT value >30. Testing Protocol: The plan is to continue the current testing Protocol through Feb. 3. Provided positive test results continue to decline within the NHL, and pending review and agreement by Jan. 31 by the NHL’s and NHLPA’s medical experts, the Protocol will be updated as follows: i. There will be no testing of Fully Vaccinated Players and Staff during the All-Star break (including for participating Players and staff), unless needed for travel or development of symptoms. ii. There will be a single test upon re-entry to Club facilities post-All-Star, after which there will no longer be asymptomatic testing, or testing of Fully Vaccinated close contacts. iii. Thereafter, testing will continue only on a limited “for cause” basis in Fully Vaccinated Players and Staff who develop symptoms or require testing for cross-border travel. iv. The post-COVID “testing holiday” will remain at 90 days, but symptom-based testing can still be done at the team physician’s discretion. Testing for cross-border travel post-COVID will be dictated by the relevant health authority, which is currently 90 days for entry to the U.S. and 180 days for entry to Canada. Enhanced Measures: The current enhanced preventive measures will remain in place in the short term. The NHLPA and NHL will meet on Jan. 31 to make recommendations for relaxation of the enhanced measures, providing rates continue to decline within the NHL.

#NHL told teams today that 73% of the league’s rosters have tested positive this season and approximately 60% have tested positive in the last five weeks.



Current protocol remains in place until Feb. 3.



NHL and NHLPA must meet and review reported protocol changes on Jan. 31 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2022

This one time, we go with pleasure to the Boston Bruins:

That’s a good way to end it. Happy Wednesday, everyone.