Fridays FTB: Maple Leafs at the Olympic, PWHPA tickets sales, and stuff

It's Friday, the end of the week, and one day closer to another Leafs game. Tomorrow night they head to Long Island (I assume there's a town or something on the Island but no one knows what it's called) to take on the Long Island Islanders.

Hutch won't be on that road trip, as he's back with the Toronto Marlies, sent down from the taxi squad.

While there wasn't any big Maple Leafs news yesterday aside from some "is Jake Muzzin okay" talk, we did get some news about other teams,: Olympic Teams!

The Finnish Olympic teams were announced yesterday and there are some names familiar to Maple Leafs fans on the men's roster.

Mikko Lehtonen and Leo Komarov find their way on the team along with former NHLers Sami Vantanen and Markus Granlund.

They join past and future Leafs Martin Marincin (SVK), Fabrice Herzog (SUI), and Kenny Agostino, Nick Abruzzese, Matthew Knies (USA). We're still waiting to hear if Team Canada calls Johnny Pohl out of retirement for the Olympics.

Elsewhere in the new the Montreal Canadiens new GM had his first press conference and he hasn't been run out of town yet, which is good news I suppose.

If you're in the Ottawa area or are looking for a road trip to Nepean, the PHWPA is having its next showcase event at the Steve Yzerman Arena Feb. 26-27.

Tickets go on sale next week, and if you're up for going it makes for a great weekend of hockey.

Hey, speaking if hockey you must like to see the Bruins get knocked around:

Tom Wilson with a big hit on Anton Blidh. Blidh to the locker room pic.twitter.com/6kkwcXeouz — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 21, 2022

Bob McKenzies mid-season draft rankings are out and shocker, Shane Wright is still #1.

Update: A current Leafs prospect is Olympics bound: