FTB: Big brother shows little brother how to play hockey

The Maple Leafs continued their pre-season last night, playing in Belleville and trouncing the Ottawa Senators 6-3. It was quite a fun game, though the Senators certainly did not have their “A” lineup for this one.

We got a good look at Ilya Samsonov in net this game and I saw a goalie from the Louis Domingue school of adventure. I always get worried when goalies go way out of the net to play the puck. Remember when Ben Scrivens would do this all the time?

When things go wrong on these goalie adventures, they go very wrong. Hopefully we don’t experience that at a critical time.

On the positive side, did Nick Robertson ever look good in this game. He used his absolute cannon of a shot too many occasions to count.

The question is can he get setup to set that off in real NHL games and not these pre-season matches? Hopefully the answer is yes.

Nick Robertson has the passion pic.twitter.com/fVo46eUm59 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 1, 2022

The Leafs next pre-season game is on Monday in Montreal against the Habs.

ICYMI

Here’s what we’ve been writing about in the past 48 hours.

And the Leafs injuries continued to pile up.

Dahlstrom will require shoulder surgery, out six months. Benn (groin) three weeks. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) September 30, 2022

Other News

Jason Spezza owes this kid a signed jersey for this very public missed fist bump.

Linesman Takes Punch as Wild, Stars Scrap - Scouting The Refs

Linesman C.J. Murray took a hard right breaking up a fight between the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild in retaliation for a late hit on Roope Hintz.

Federal government warns Canadian hockey players in Russia, Belarus to leave - CBC

Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government's warning to get out of those countries. [SPECIES: come back to the Marlies, Josh Ho-Sang!]

Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout | CBC News

Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career.

Tamal Ray’s recipe for pork belly sandwiches with apple and fennel slaw | Food | The Guardian

[SPECIES: You cannot eat only one of these.]

And my final item for the weekend, presented without comment.

I need Isles media to ask Clutterbuck why he said Barzal “looks like a hentai” character. — Through The Island Podcast (@ttislandpodcast) October 1, 2022