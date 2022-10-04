FTB: Leafs rack up another preseason win as roster cuts loom

The Maple Leafs easily defeated the Montreal Canadiens last night in their fifth of seven preseason games, winning 5-1, with two goals each by Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander, plus one by Zach Aston-Reese.

Zach Aston-Reese



First goal in blue and white pic.twitter.com/Ldj8MLUOrX — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 3, 2022

Aston-Reese is still on a try-out contract, the team still apparently not certain they want to lock him up for this season. The Leafs have already made their first cuts to the roster.

Related Maple Leafs make first roster cuts

The final two preseason games are against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday in Detroit and Saturday in Toronto. There will obviously be a large number of cuts before that last game, but for right now the Leafs are heading up north to cottage country for a team bonding expedition, so we may not hear any news for another two or three days.

Meanwhile the Marlies announced their training camp roster. Their preseason consists of two games, the first is on Friday against the Belleville Senators, add the second on Saturday against the Laval Rocket. Both games will be played in Belleville at the CAA Centre.

Related Toronto Marlies Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster

Other News

The ads on the boards are about to go fully digital and customised to the audience for all NHL games!

NHL launches dynamic signage initiative beginning this season

The National Hockey League today announced the debut of Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, an advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising that will launch for the 2022-23 season. The DED system allows for the digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards within local, national, and international NHL game broadcasts, ushering in the next wave of innovation to create new opportunities for the League, its Clubs and their media and corporate partners.

Buffalo Sabres Introduce New Team Dog - Die By The Blade

Nikki, an 8-month-old golden retriever, joins the team. [SPECIES: The Leafs need to draft a team cat! It should be very fluffy. You can’t teach fluffy!]

How the hell are the Hockey Canada executives and board members still clinging to their positions? The latest development comes from an investigation by the Globe and Mail who discovered Hockey Canada has another secret fund to settle sexual assault claims which contains millions of dollars off their books. I guess they simply forgot to disclose it because they have so many secret accounts with millions of dollars in them that they can’t keep track of them all?

Hockey Canada used player fees to build a second fund for sexual assault claims - The Globe and Mail

Similar to the revelations of the National Equity Fund this summer, details of the “Participants Legacy Trust Fund” drew sharp criticism from MPs when they were told of its existence. NDP MP Peter Julian questioned why Hockey Canada didn’t divulge the trust, or that Hockey Canada had sought to extend it to 2039, when it was questioned at parliamentary committee hearings in July about how it uses money collected from registrants. “The name of the fund is designed to conceal and there is no doubt that that is the attempt,”

Politicians rip Hockey Canada leadership as growing scandal returns to spotlight in Ottawa today - The Star

On Monday the calls for change in Hockey Canada’s leadership were coming from both the opposition and government. John Nater, a Conservative member of the heritage committee, called for the board’s resignation in a statement which asserted that the organization’s leaders can’t be trusted to bring about the changes it needs.

For the math nerds out there, this was the winning combination in the Philippines Grand Lottery on October 1. Notice anything about these numbers?

Some people are crying foul on this, specifically because 433 people had somehow selected these numbers, the odds of which appear to be very VERY low, but number combinations selected manually are not weighted equally, some people deliberately select patterns of numbers.

People want to know the probability of 433 6-55 winners. It is 1 to 1.87e-1224. That is 1 out of 1 followed by 1224 zeros. The age of the universe is 4.3e17 seconds (17 zeros). However, the winning combination, divisible by 9, could mean more people bet on it. #dzbb @DZAR1026 pic.twitter.com/N22G7BP43k — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) October 3, 2022

So was this rigged, or is it possible that 433 people thought that multiples of nine were lucky numbers?