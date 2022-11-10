Thursday FTB: Murray return looms

Yesterday was practice day for the Leafs:

Lines at Leafs practice



Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Simmonds

Clifford ( )



Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn



Kallgren

Petruzzelli

Murray@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 9, 2022

Calle Järnkrok was ill, and absent, and I can’t find the tweet, so you’ll have to trust me, but Keefe said Murray might play this weekend. Nothing certain yet.

And now I will take you through my Twitter list of hockey accounts.

Don't want to make a sweeping generalization, but so far tonight at least, the Canucks are one hell of a disorganized hockey team. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 10, 2022

#VegasBorn Golden Knights have recalled goaltender Laurent Brossoit from his conditioning loan.



He remains on IR. https://t.co/uWGMljEzkV — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 10, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks are In One — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 10, 2022

Are we sure this isn’t just Thatcher Demko? You can’t pay enough to watch that, but that looks goalie to me. (That’s after two periods, so who knows what the final result was.)

It looks like the dream of the Matts Murray showdown are fading.

Up/Down: Matt Murray (G) | Dallas Stars -> Texas Stars | https://t.co/cnaFabh0zy #AHL — EP Transfers (@ep_transfers) November 9, 2022

This is Marty Biron doing the assessing, so depending on how you feel about him will inform your enjoyment of this video. My thoughts are blah, blah save % out of context, blah, blah. I don’t disagree with his conclusion, just the dumb use of a near valueless stat.

From @martybiron43: Assessing the play of Erik Kallgren since taking over in the Leafs' net - https://t.co/DNetMoMOuM#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/2kcTzeyuA5 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 9, 2022

I see a lot of debate on Chris Neil’s jersey being retired.



But for me, the guy played 1,000+ games for the Sens and made himself a cornerstone of this community.



He was a heart and soul guy who put his body on the line to protect teammates.



To me, he’s a worthy candidate. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) November 9, 2022

Shrug. I mean, it’s not like they can retire Karlsson’s number.

Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Red Wings forward Matt Luff https://t.co/bsxD6djRid — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) November 9, 2022

Dumb rookie move. If you’re going to do it, do it to someone important.

This is the first time in Zaitsev's career that he has been placed on waivers #GoSensGo #LeafsForeverhttps://t.co/lbGA7lpt7Y https://t.co/GyBBgodxwY — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) November 9, 2022

The reason I find this funny is the sheer number of times people have told me Mike Reilly is a guy the Leafs should get.

What is the source of the Calgary Flames’ struggles? https://t.co/2NQauMxiMC — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) November 9, 2022

So, I didn’t read that. I did what I always do and figured it out myself. I did that for the Sens the other morning, and Micah McCurdy posted the same stuff I’d wasted a half hour figuring out an hour later. Procrastinate more, is the lesson.

Here’s the answer on Calgary:

The Flams have a great PP (Nazturally) and their PK is stellar. Their defence is okay and their offence is bog standard LA Kings from 10 years ago where they shoot massive amounts from the point, and it all ends up pointless. It’s the sort of wankery you all think the Leafs are doing when Matthews doesn’t score, but for real.

So I looked up the Leafs in the same way, as if I knew nothing about them, and I came to this conclusion: Their PP should scare people — like they should legitimately shriek in alarm if they take a penalty. The PK is fine (and if the results aren’t there, that’s the goalie). Their defence is okay and their offence is not bad, but it’s a pale copy of their usual. The shooting is not heavily concentrated around the net, it’s skewed to the left side and is too tepid. So there is a too much outside problem, but nothing like the Flames.

I stopped pretending I’d never paid any attention to them and looked at some individual numbers, and here’s the problem players, weighted for ice time: Mitch Marner, Michael Bunting, Nick Robertson, Pierre Engvall, Calle Järnkrok. JT, William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot are all better than last year, and Auston Matthews has put up numbers so close to last year’s in shot rate, ixG and on-ice Corsi it’s hilarious. He’s exactly himself everywhere but sh%.

So “the problem” if you want to boil the flavour out of this stew and find one major issue: The Leafs don’t have the puck as much as they should, and that limits the volume of the bottom six in shooting. And since they aren’t as skilled as the top six, they won’t get goals unless they get more zone time. This mostly shows up in that no one is replacing Ilya Mikheyev’s performance.

This has been and episode of “it’s too early, but” analysis.

Late breaking news:

Oh no... Jeff Petry just headed down the tunnel.



That means the Penguins are now down to three defensemen with 15:59 left in the third, as P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta are already in the locker room. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 10, 2022

Maybe they can claim Zaitsev and Rielly. Actually that would be hilarious. And then Zaitsev wins the Norris playing top pair while Letang plays his offside. Because that’s just how the Penguins do things.

On that cheery note: Happy Thursday, everyone.