FTB: Leafs easily handle the Lightning while Bunting gets handled by an Official

The Maple Leafs absolutely crushed the Tampa Bay Lightning last night, winning 4-1 and looking like they could do that against them any day. Here’s our full recap of the game:

It was quite the festive night, even before the game started.

Auston Matthews rocking the @VancityReynolds Christmas Sweater for @sickkids and the skates to match pic.twitter.com/HR3JL24aBT — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 21, 2022

However, there’s yet another unfortunate defenceman injury from the game.

Maple Leaf defenceman Rasmus Sandin will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (neck) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 21, 2022

Jordie Benn is waiting in the pressbox, and if Sandin’s injury is serious he may be swapped in to play in Thursday’s game. Speaking of that game, remember it starts at 2:00 p.m. ET against the Flyers here in Toronto.

There’s also a minor controversy over the actions of NHL Official Dan Kelly during last night’s game who used what appears to be excessive force to remove Michael Bunting from the ice, even though he was not resisting leaving. Bunting is a bit of a firecracker, but this seemed excessive. There’s a poll below on your thoughts.

Bunting gets pushed off the ice



"What the f--k are you doing?" That was crazy" pic.twitter.com/MDqxJ8LC2X — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 21, 2022

There is chatter the NHL will look in to this, though there will likely be no public comment about it. NHL Officials have their own separate union and it would be handled through the terms of their deal with the league, and only if the NHL decides to pursue it.

Marlies

The Marlies defeated the Willkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 last night, playing in their final game before the Christmas break. They will be back in action for the traditional Boxing Day matinee, played at the Scotiabank Arena against the Belleville Senators.

RIFAI FROM DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/ZRcfQMltcv — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) December 21, 2022

Marshall Rifai is making a name for himself this season. Yes, he’s already 24 and I’m not saying he’s going to make the NHL as a late bloomer, but as a player who was never drafted, and only initially offered a Try-Out Contract, he has certainly exceeded expectations and cemented his place in the Marlies defence. He is from Montreal, but instead of playing junior hockey in the QMJHL, he went to Harvard where he played on the team with Leafs draft pick Nick Abruzzese.

Other News

Grandfather of Maple Leafs defenceman among condo shooting victims - CBC

The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete was among those killed in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ont. on Sunday.

Hockey Canada's investigation of alleged 2018 group sexual assault is complete - CBC

The new chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors, retired judge Hugh Fraser, released a statement saying the investigator — Henein Hutchison, a law firm known for its criminal defence work — has delivered its report on the allegations. The board is "still being briefed," said Fraser, adding he is not revealing what the investigation found.