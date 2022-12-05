FTB: Marlies win two of three weekend games

The Marlies cruised to a 3-1 win last night against the Belleville Senators, capping off a three-in-three weekend that also saw them lose to the Syracuse Crunch 3-1 on Saturday, but defeat the Utica Comets 4-3 on Friday.

The two wins are a nice change up from a bump in the road of losses in the previous two weeks, but with the wins the Marlies still hold a first place in the North Division quite comfortably, and look like they will have no trouble staying there for a while.

The Marlies ranks were bolstered for Sunday’s game by two call-ups at forward from the Newfoundland Growlers: Orrin Centazzo, playing in his first ever AHL game, and Zach O’Brien who was playing in his first Marlies game this season, and he certainly made an impact.

The two stepped in as Semyon Der-Arguchintsev was called up to the Leafs, possibly to make his long-awaited NHL debut tomorrow. He has slowly been sliding down our Top 25 Under 25 rankings since being drafted, falling to #21 this year.

A poll in that post had 50% of you saying he would never make the NHL at all, and 25% said he would, but for a different team, so this is a big moment for him—if he does get to play; that’s not guaranteed.

Joseph Woll and Erik Källgren split the Marlies net on the weekend, with Woll in on Friday and Sunday. Woll now has three games under his belt after his very long recovery from an injury last season.

The Marlies now have four goalies around for rotation in Källgren, Woll, Dylan Ferguson, and Keith Petruzzelli. That is on top of Denis Hildeby in the pipeline who already signed a contract, though he is not expected to come over from Sweden to play in Canada until one or two seasons from now, plus there’s also the two Russian goalie draft picks, Artur Akhtyamov and Vyacheslav Peksa out there somewhere too. You can never have too many goalies, right?

The Marlies next game is Wednesday night at the Coliseum against the Belleville Senators at 7:00 p.m.. That’s the last home game for some time as next weekend the team will be on the road through Upstate New York, and the following weekend they’ll be out in the US midwest.

The Leafs next game is tomorrow night against the Dallas Stars. It will have a somewhat late start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Other News

Another Leafs prospect is in the news. Niemela was ranked at #6 in our Top 25 Under 25.

Topi Niemelä (TOR) will be making his men's national team debut in the upcoming EHT tournament in Switzerland.



Interesting to see how he'll do in a different environment, having struggled in league play ever since Kärpät's coaching change in the middle of last season. #Leafs — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) December 5, 2022

Why Toronto Hosting the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Makes Sense - SI Toronto

The event wasn’t supposed to take place as the planned World Cup of Hockey that was set to replace it was postponed last month. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ home venue hasn’t hosted an NHL All- Star Game since 2000.

Giordano’s goal was ruled a good one when it crossed the line with the net off, so why is this one by Nils Aman not a good goal?