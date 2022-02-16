Wednesday FTB: What Leafs got Sid to 500?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Last night Sidney Crosby scored the 500th goal of this career, and it was even against the Penguins rival Philadelphia Flyers.

It took a long time, fighting against the owners along the way as they canceled game after game after game, but three Stanley Cups later, Crosby did it, with the help of a few Maple Leafs along the way.

All of the assists that helped make 500 possible... pic.twitter.com/RdWZ3WJ1Kz — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Let’s take a look at all the players Sid was lucky enough to play with.

#107 - Michael Zigomanis - 1 assist

Played with the Marlies for three and a bit seasons after his brief stint in Pittsburgh, and got 8 games in with the Maple Leafs. Used to be morning radio host on Sportsnet 590. Or maybe he still is, I don’t know.

#103 - Steve Sullivan - 1 assist

A Leaf early in his career, included as a return in the Doug Gilmour to New Jersey deal, Sullivan played three seasons in Toronto before going to Chicago seven games into the 99-00 season.

#98 - Gary Roberts - 1 assist

A fan favourite Leaf from their Sundin, uh, glory years? Played two seasons with the Penguins after he left the Leafs when the salary cap came in.

#95 - Alexei Ponikarovsky - 1 assist

Born and raised a Maple Leaf, he would be traded to the Penguins at the 2010 deadline and bounce around from the Penguins to the Kings, Jets*, Devils, and Hurricanes before heading to the KHL.

#84 - Matt Hunwick - 1 assist

He was a defenseman for the Leafs once.

#83 - Ron Hainsey - 1 assist

Everyone's favourite Leaf!

#75 - Luca Caputi - 1 assist

Former Leaf draft pick, the first #25 on the inaugural Top 25 list, he’s now head coach of the OHL Kingston Frontenacs.

#68 - Lee Stempniak - 2 assists

Brought back to Toronto in the terrible Steen/Colaiacovo to St. Louis trade, he’s the first Leaf to get two assists on this list.

#62 - Kasperi Kapanen - 2 assists

Traded to Toronto in the Phil Kessel trade, he went back to Pittsburgh in 2020 after signing a big deal and hasn’t scored much since. Thanks Pittsburgh!

#60 - Hal Gill - 2 assists

Best known for this photo:

I'm the highest paid one! pic.twitter.com/K7dWWdL5 — Hal Gill (@Skillsy75) May 17, 2012

#52 - Ric Jackman - 3 assists

I don’t know why this guy always stuck with me as a Leaf, but he did. Split two seasons between Toronto and St. John’s before heading to Pittsburgh.

#18 - Colby Armstrong - 13 assists

The Armdog gets the first double digits on the list. Joined the Leafs after dishing out those saucy apples to Crosbers, is now a Sportsnet host.

#8 - Phil Kessel - 30 assists

Phil!

#1 - Evgeni Malkin - 109 assists

Malkin?

Tell me who I forgot in the comments! I did it on purpose to make it a fun game!

Congratulations Crosby, can’t wait to make this list for Matthews in a few seasons.

