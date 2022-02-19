Saturday FTB: Maple Leafs in the scoring race

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's 1:15am and I'm wide awake! No, it's not because I'm young and hip and partying. I have a monster keeping me up with his needs and farts.

Sometimes he looks like he's just chewing things out of obligation pic.twitter.com/hvqpqCkP1B — Adam - Butler to Archer (@ElSeldo) February 18, 2022

So while I'm here, let's take a look at the NHL scoring races and where the Maple Leafs fit in them. That's an easy topic that'll be good for the old clicks, and I can write on my phone while my lap is occupied by someone who's afraid of wind.

GOALS

The NHL is a goal scoring competition after all, and the race to the top of the charts here is a good one.

Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL in goals with 35, but his lead is only two.

Auston Matthews and Chris Kreider are right there with 33, and Alexander Ovechkin is continuing his quest for the record and has 31. Alex Debrincat rounds out the top 5 with 29.

It's important to note that Matthews has played the fewest games out of the top 5 at 44. Everyone else has 48-50.

No other Maple Leaf makes the top 100 in scoring; Tavares, Nylander, and Marner are tied for 2nd on the Leafs with 17.

ASSISTS

Jonathan Huberdeau is running away as the assists leader with 51, eight ahead of Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid’s 43. Morgan Rielly is the Leafs leader with 36, but that only puts him tied for 11th with Nathan MacKinnon.

POINTS

Ah the good ol' Art Ross trophy.

Right now it's a three way tie for first at 68 points between Connor McDavid, Jonathan Huberdeau, and Leon Draisaitl.

Auston Matthews comes in 8th at 59.

Well, the Leafs like to share the scoring more than those teams.

What about rookies you say?

Well our very own Michael Bunting leads all rookies in goals with 16, just one ahead of Tanner Jeannot and two above Trevir Zegras and Lucas Raymond.

Lucas Raymond leads total rookies points at 39 and Bunting is down in 5th with 33.

The Leafs need to play him more, clearly.

Elsewhere in the news there were just two small Leafs stories, where we lost and gained a player.

The Montréal Canadiens are working on completing their quest of hiring all the 2004 Lightning stars:

Brad Marchand is still suspended and still overly sensitive to trash talk.

On that happy note, have a good one everybody! A reminder that tonight’s Leafs game is not on CBC because of their Olympics coverage. The game will be on Sportsnet and Citytv instead.