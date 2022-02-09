Wednesday FTB: Brad Marchand is exactly who we think he is

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

The Maple Leafs didn’t play last night, but boy did things happen. The Boston Bruins played the Pittsburgh Penguins and Brad Marchand was at his Brad Marchandiest.

First off, Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry went to give the puck to a Penguins fan near the net, but Marchand stole it before it could be given away.

Brad Marchand didn't let Tristan Jarry give a puck to a Pens fan in Boston pic.twitter.com/9U2VlSACqS — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 9, 2022

Which, it would have been funny if he took it, skated around the net then tossed it, but...you know., he didn’t. So it’s just a dick move on his part which isn’t surprising.

Then they have words and Marchand hits Jarry in the face with his stick while being escorted away by the ref.

Brad Marchand gets heated with Tristian Jarry in the final minute of PIT/BOS tonight. pic.twitter.com/UbJghSP8oQ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 9, 2022

A different angle shows he threw a punch too. He was given a game misconduct so he’s automatically up for a talking to from the league. Fingers crossed it’s in person and he’s gone for a while.

Does Brad Marchand deserve a suspension? pic.twitter.com/IhVAwpeMOW — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) February 9, 2022

Speaking of suspensions, Marcus Foligno should probably get one for dropping a knee on a player in a prone position.

here it was pic.twitter.com/Pj1CYXYzEb — Mike Pfeil (@mikeFAIL) February 9, 2022

But hey, it’s cool. At least according to Foligno.

What a dork.

Speaking of losers, the All Star Game!

It’s not surprising the game ratings were low, as Jeff Marek says it’s the most skilled beer league game you’ll see, but these were....bad.

Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game averaged a 0.6 rating and 1.15 million viewers on ABC, marking the smallest audience for the game since 2009 (1.09M) — falling below several editions that aired on NBCSN or VERSUS While the All-Star Game was a ratings bust, the previous night’s NHL Skills Challenge pulled a 0.6 and 1.09 million on ESPN — up 19% and 30% respectively from the previous edition on NBCSN two years ago (0.48, 835K) and the largest audience for the event in a decade (2012: 1.10M). The Skills Challenge was ESPN’s most-watched program of the day, topping the heavily-delayed Sixers-Mavericks NBA game that followed (0.50, 793K).

Canada wasn’t any better, but it had serious competition.

All-Star Skills: 881k (SN)

All-Star Game: 483k (SN)

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: 593k (TSN)

Finally, there were a couple sad results from last night. Well, sad for them, I really enjoy it.

New Jersey Devils 7 - Montreal Canadiens 1

Vegas Golden Knights 4 - Edmonton Oilers 0

What a night we had last night!

Alright, have a great day folks!