FTB: The Leafs get back to scoring regular numbers of goals

The Maple Leafs scored five fewer goals than they did on Saturday, but still won last night! After the bonkers game on the weekend, an old fashioned 5-3 victory against the Washington Capitals is a sigh of relief, especially as the game was touch and go for a bit when the Leafs gave up a short-handed goal in the third period which left the game tied. It would be nice to close out some games in the second period and not have us all on the edge of our seats for the final 10 minutes each night.

Here’s our full recap of last night’s game.

Related Maple Leafs win it in the third over the Capitals

And here’s Rasmus Sandin’s game winning goal.

RASMUS SANDIN



WHAT A FEED FROM HOLL

The Leafs are back at home to play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

ICYMI

We covered developments in the hockey world regarding Russia’s participation in international events and related economic ties to North American hockey.

The NHL announces it is cutting ties with Russia - PPP

No European NHL games will be played there either.

IIHF updates on the issue of Russian participation in international hockey - PPP

Formal announcements from the IIHF and many other organisations are now out cutting Russia out of participation in international hockey events.

Other News

Isn’t it nice having Team Dad around?

B.C. hockey goalie forges unique path from Smithers to Beijing Paralympics - CBC

Adam Kingsmill lost his right leg at age two, and excelled in goal playing the stand up game through minor hockey before being scouted for Canada's para hockey team.

Jack Campbell needs to chill out to get past ‘mental block’ - TSN

"It's a mental block kind of thing going on now that he's got to work his way through," said Keefe, "but he'll get there."

Panthers sign Finnish defenseman Petteri Lindbohm for remainder of season - Litter Box Cats

We find out at 2:00 p.m. today if the Panthers get to keep him, or another team grabs him off entry waivers (like The Leafs, perhaps).

In the meantime, welcome to March. We have exactly three weeks to the NHL Trade Deadline.