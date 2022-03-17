FTB: TRADES!

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

The 2022 NHL Deadline is coming up on Monday, but no one is waiting for the last minute to get deals done. Here are the trades so far:

Colorado Avalanche trade Drew Helleson (D) and a 2023 2nd to the Anaheim Ducks for Josh Manson (D)

The Ducks got younger, and moved a pending free agent, while the Avalanche added a big name to their defense. This doesn’t affect the Leafs too much, aside from setting the price for adding a rental defender.

Colorado Avalanche trade Tyson Jost (W) to the Minnesota Wild for Nico Sturm (C)

Another move from the Mile High City, this time moving a winger who can’t climb the depth chart for a depth centre. Jost has one more year after this signed and Sturm is a pending RFA, so it helps a little with the Avs signings for next year. No Leafs impact.

Florida Panthers trade Frank Vatrano (W) to the New York Rangers for a 2022 4th round pick

The Panthers cleared room for an upcoming move, and the Rangers made a cheap move to get a winger to help them on their playoff run. It takes away forward depth from a Leafs playoff opponent.

Montreal Canadiens trade Ben Chiarot (D) to the Florida Panthers for Ty Smilanic (C), a 2022 4th, and a 2023 1st round pick

This trade jacked up the price for a rental defender. That isn’t good for the Leafs. Thankfully the pick will be a late one, practically a second. And those are basically a third. Aw this is nothing.

Seattle Kraken trade Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 2nd, 2023 3rd, and a 2024 4th.

The Kraken get a big return for a depth forward and make up for missing out on collecting picks in the expansion draft. The Flames paid a lot, but when you’re the top team in western Canada you load up for a playoff run.

So, those are the current trades. Nothing too bad for the Leafs yet.

The other big news of the night?

When you can stick with a rebuilding team you make sure the weather is fantastic.

The Maple Leafs game tonight is against the Hurricanes, it’s at 7PM, and let’s hope Erik Källgren can have another amazing game.

Go Leafs Go!