FTB: The Maple Leafs worst deadline deals

With the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline coming up tomorrow, and the Maple Leafs not making any big moves while everyone around them does, I’m here to say that maybe its a good thing?

Come with me on a journey to the place I like to call the Island of Misfit Trades...

April 11th, 2021

To Toronto: Stefan Noesen, Nick Foligno (50% retained)

To San Jose: 50% of Nick Foligno’s Salary, Toronto’s 2021 4th round pick

To Columbus: Toronto’s 2021 1st round pick, Toronto’s 2022 4th round pick

The Expectation: The son of a Maple Leaf comes to town to keep the Leafs from getting pushed around in the playoffs

The Reality: 11 games, 5 points, lots of injuries and disappointment

The Maple Leafs could have had Taylor Hall for a 2nd round pick, instead they got Foligno for way more than that. The Leafs thought they were getting someone to keep them from being physically pushed around and bullied. It didn’t work, and Foligno left for the Bruins where he’s now playing with! Taylor Hall. Super.

March 2nd, 2010

To Toronto: Luca Caputi, Martin Skoula

To Pittsburgh: Alexei Ponikarovsky

The Expectation: Good assets in exchange for a departing UFA.

The Reality: The opposite of that.

When I was looking up this trade, none of the articles written about it had quotes from Leafs GM Brian Burke about the move. I couldn’t find any reason in Ponikarovsky’s stat line about why the Leafs would move on from him - he had 41 points in 61 games that season with the Leafs - so it was just a case of getting what you could for a pending free agent you’re not re-signing.

Coming to Toronto was Luca Caputi, a 2007 4th round pick for the Penguins and journeyman defender Martin Skoula. Skoula would be flipped the next day to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a 2010 5th round pick (Sam Carrick), and Caputi would play 25 total games for the Leafs until he was traded to the Anaheim Ducks mid-season in 2011-12 for Nicolas Deschamps, who would be flipped for Kevin Marshall who would leave the Marlies for Sweden. Sam Carrick would be released following his entry-level contract, and is currently playing in the Ducks organization.

Overall this trade wasn’t a complete bust, but I wouldn’t call it a win either.

February 7th, 2008

To Toronto: Yanic Perreault, 2008 5th round pick

To Arizona: Brendan Bell, 2008 2nd round pick

The Expectation: A face-off specialist to help the Leafs out in their first playoff run since the cancelled season.

The Reality: The Leafs would give up a pick that became a top tier defender in exchange for missing the playoffs by 11 points.

I remember where I was when this trade broke. I was driving back from Ikea in Etobicoke while on my lunch break with a co-worker, and we were on the Gardner listening to 590. This trade was being sold as a positive because Perreault was a faceoff specialist the Leafs would need heading into the playoffs. Bell was a 2001 third round pick, who was in his first full NHL season but couldn’t crack another roster, and he finished his career bouncing between the AHL and Europe.

What makes this a terrible trade was the draft picks involved. The Leafs would use that 5th round pick on Joel Champagne, whose main contribution to the Leafs was this stupid thread.

The biggest travesty of this trade comes in hindsight because the Coyotes would send that second round pick to the Nashville Predators, who would use it to select Roman Josi who is....yep, pretty good. He even made my team of traded draft pick players.

March 11th, 2003

To Toronto: Doug Gilmour

To Montreal: 2006 6th round pick

The Expectation: A Maple Leafs hero returns to help the team fight for its first Stanley Cup in 37 years.

The Reality:

This wasn’t a terrible trade, the 6th rounder became Mark Flood who would be a career minor leaguer. It’s terrible because it resulted in a Maple Leafs legend and Hall of Famer player’s career ending with him crawling on his hands and knees off the ice.

March 13th, 2001

To Toronto: Aki Berg

To Los Angeles: Adam Mair, 2001 2nd round pick

The Expectation: A big bodied player to help the Leafs survive the rough games of the playoffs.

The Reality: The Leafs give up a steady third line centre and the pick that became Mike Cammalleri in exchange for a fourth liner and no Stanley Cup.

This is another one that focuses on the draft pick traded away more than anything else. Cammalleri was a 50-80 point player for the first six seasons of his career, from 2005-2011, a time period that the Maple Leafs could have really used another high end forward.

March 13, 1996

To Toronto: Wendel Clark, Mathieu Schneider, DJ Smith

To NY Islanders: Sean Haggerty, Darby Hendrickson, Kenny Jonsson, 1997 1st round pick

To Toronto: 1996 2nd round pick, 1998 4th round pick

To New Jersey: Dave Andreychuk

The Expectation: Owner Steve Stavro saves some money to pay off his debts

The Reality: A trip down memory lane with Clark, and the Islanders got to draft someone else’s Hall of Fame goalie. Oh, and Stavro didn’t pay off his debts.

The Leafs were clearing out the roster as Stave Stavro struggled to keep his outside businesses afloat. Andreychuk wasn’t a 99-point player like he was in 1994, but he was a solid veteran player on many teams after this trade, until he would win his first Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kenny Jonsson was an excellent defender who can be added to the long list of players who the Leafs gave up on too soon.

Schneider was a good defender, DJ Smith was a minor-leaguer, and Wendel Clark was good in 96-97, but those 65 games would be the most he’d play in a season for the rest of his career. The real kicker in this trade was the first round pick the Leafs sent to Long Island - it would be used to pick future Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo.

The deadline hasn’t been a great time for the Leafs to make a deal, so just know that if the Leafs trade a draft pick it will become the next Nikita Kucherov.

Speaking of trades we had a couple big ones yesterday.

Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers for picks and Owen Tippett.

Anaheim Ducks traded Hampus Lindholm to the Bruins and then they signed him to an eight year extension.

And the big one:

What is coming up today?

Travis Dermott is looking to be on the move. After the game he seems to have made his farewell speech:

Travis Dermott grew up a Leafs fan in the Toronto area



"It's a dream. I keep pinching myself even to this day, like, there's now way. I'm still dreaming from draft day, right? They didn't actually call my name. This was just a five-year-long dream. You really appreciate it..." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 20, 2022

The Maple Leafs were looking at Marc-Andre Fluery and Hagel, but the price was too high for Kyle Dubas:

Here’s a deal that didn’t happen. Chicago and Toronto discussed Hagel and Fleury to the Leafs for Mrazek, Matthew Knies and 1st round picks. Never reached a stage where Fleury was asked officially to waive. Toronto declined based on the futures involved…1/2 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 19, 2022

Will Mark Giordano become a Leaf? He wants to.

What is the deal that comes today? And will it be at a really inconvenient time?

There’s no Leafs game until after the deadline so let’s just enjoy the time to make fake trades until the cows come home.