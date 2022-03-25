FTB: It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have had a relatively quiet week, with three days off before Wednesday’s game, and then another two leading into this weekend. I hope they enjoyed that chance to rest up as there’s no more to come as they set off to play out the last five weeks of the season before the playoffs begin.

The start of this week was the final three day break the team will get between now and April 29. In fact, having more than one consecutive day off is quite rare in the balance of the schedule, happening only on two occasions, with the rest of the time being games every other day, if not back-to-back with travel, like this weekend.

It will be a gruelling schedule loaded with games against some of the top teams in the league; including multiple games against each one of the potential first and second round playoff opponents: the Panthers, Lightning, Capitals and Bruins.

It all starts with a game against the Canadiens tomorrow night, then the Leafs host the Panthers on Sunday. Both games are 7:00 p.m. starts.

Other News

I can’t believe the Ducks let this guy go!

former Ducks legend Evgenii Dadonov scores for Vegas pic.twitter.com/OATJNywLXL — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) March 25, 2022

Speaking of players who have moved on, Claude Giroux got his first point for a team that is not the Flyers since he started playing in the NHL in 15 years ago.

The Capitals are getting one of the top undrafted goalies from the NCAA.

Hearing Dartmouth goalie Clay Stevenson (from Chilliwack, BC) is signing with WASH after a tremendous season with the Big Green — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 24, 2022

Calgary Flames launch $125 million lawsuit against insurers over 'massive' COVID losses - CBC

The insurers, say the plaintiffs, have decided "viruses do not cause physical loss or damage." But in their claim, the Flames describe the virus as causing "physical changes to the air, surfaces and interior spaces of the Saddledome and other insured properties" rendering those venues "physically unusable."

Should the Kraken trade for Evgenii Dadonov? - Davy Jones Locker Room

Exploring the peculiar case of the voided trade, and how Dadonov could still be worth a first round pick right now.

2022 NCAA Championship tournament schedule, storylines, players to watch - ESPN

[SPECIES: this post has the dates and times for the whole tournament and is updated daily with scores as the tournament roles on. It’s worth a bookmark if you want to track what’s on.]

Speaking of the NCAA tournament, Harvard was eliminated yesterday, losing 4-3 to Minnesota State. This means Nick Abruzzese is now available to be signed by the Leafs and added to their roster. That assumes he wants to turn pro and drop out of Harvard before his final year, though given the comments by Dubas on Monday, it sounds like he’s already communicated that plan to the team.

Happy Friday! The weekend is almost here.