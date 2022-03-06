FTB: Do the Leafs have a goaltending crisis?

The Maple Leafs lost their second game in a row last night, falling 6-4 to the Vancouver Canucks. Here’s our full recap of the game.

All the chatter now is about the Leafs goaltenders, and some people are ringing the alarm bells.

Leafs are now 28th in the NHL in 5-on-5 save percentage on the season.



Dead last since Jan. 1. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) March 6, 2022

So, that’s not good. This story line is naturally blowing up now because this is Toronto and all the media want to get a piece of the attention so the hottest of takes are flying, but this is probably the worst time to actually make a panic move for the Leafs. Let Jack calm down and go back to being Jack. That’s what he thinks is the right move.

It will take time for him to work through it. Now is not the time for a manufactured crisis leading to panic moves where other teams will take advantage of the Leafs. You can vote in the poll at the end to say how bad you think things are right now.

Let’s move on from that negativity and look at some positive and fun stuff from yesterday. How about that Nick Robertson goal?

And how about Wayne Simmonds reaching 1,000 games.

megaton serotonin



Wayne Simmonds and his daughter pic.twitter.com/CBH7OY64oX — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 6, 2022

And everyone loved it!

Special night for a special guy #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/uev6MX8PUi — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 6, 2022

If you’re wondering about what could be the next big “1,000” milestone for the Leafs it’s probably going to be Jason Spezza who is now 11 away from 1,000 points scored in his career.

The Marlies are in Cleveland for a pair of games against the Monsters this weekend. They lost 4-2 yesterday, but Semyon Der-Arguchintsev stole the show with this highlight reel goal.

The Marlies face the Monsters in Cleveland again today at noon, a really tight turnaround time from a game that ended at 9:30 last night.

Other News

While Simmonds reaching 1,000 games yesterday was impressive, Zdeno Chara reached a ridiculous 1,652 games, setting the record for the most games ever played by an NHL defenceman.

This is actually quite an impressive jump by Elvis Merzlikins.

The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/1BNHlgLWU9 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 6, 2022

