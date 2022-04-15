Friday FTB: Maple Leafs playoff opponents

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

I had no idea for this morning so I went back to the well of playoff opponents.

Let's just get into it.

Divisions With & Without Wild Card

Points: Tampa Bay Lightning

Points %: Tampa Bay Lightning

Conference Seeded 1-8

Points: Pittsburgh Penguins

Points %: Boston Bruins

Seed League 1-16

Points: Edmonton Oilers

Points %: Edmonton Oilers

We've all been watching the divisional race and its still the Lightning either way you sort it.

If we play by the old Conference rules we get a black and yellow team no matter what, but it's the Penguins by points and the Bruons by points percentage.

My preferred method, sorting the league by 1-16, gives us the Edmonton Oilers and oh man would I love for the Leafs to eliminate them.

So, in reality it's pretty much what we'd expect. Reality is boring.

Now some other news:

Rick Westhead does actual reporting about hockey, doing work and not worried about making friends. He says this information will be presented to Hockey Canada in June and the data will be released publicly.

Sounds like Michael Misa of the Mississauga Senators has been granted exceptional status and will be drafted into the OHL at the end of the month. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) April 13, 2022

Michael Misa joins John Tavares, Connor McDavid, Aaron Ekblad, Shane Wright, and Sean Day as Exceptional OHL players. Who he will be drafted by depends on who wins the draft lottery among the bottom four OHL teams: Saginaw Spirit, Sudbury Wolves, Niagara Failsons, and one of Sarnia Sting or Erie Otters who are battling for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Tyson Nash just had a rage stroke.

Yes I did write most of this thinking I was supposed to put this out on Thursday.

The Leafs won last night!

Okay. My puppy got me up at 6:30 on a holiday and that's all you're getting.

Good bye!