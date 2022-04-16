FTB: Back to back weekend

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It’s a busy couple of days this weekend, two games in two nights, and scarily they are both against non-playoff teams - and they have been the Maple Leafs weakness this season.

First up it’s the Ottawa Senators, a team that the Leafs actually haven’t had a harm time against. They started with a home and home where each team won by scoring three goals, but then to kick off 2022 the Leafs beat them 6-0. This is the final game between the two this year, and while the Senators are on their way up, this should be a win for the Leafs. It’s in Ottawa, but it will still be a home game.

Sunday night, the Leafs are at home against the Long Island Islanders. The Islanders don’t play tonight, but the Leafs have beaten them in their first two meetings by a combined score of 6-1. The Islanders are close to official elimination from the NHL playoffs, and hopefully the Leafs do their best to make that happen.

In Sarnia, Leafs prospect Ty Voit had a great night last night, scoring four points in a 7-1 victory over the Saginaw Spirit. This is a big weekend for Sarnia; they have a slim one point lead over the Erie Otters as they fight for for final playoff spot in the OHL’s Western Conference.

Turns on the jets and goes to the backhand @MapleLeafs prospect @TyVoit has @StingHockey in good shape, netting his 25th of the season unassisted on a breakaway pic.twitter.com/XCzC8wY0f4 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 16, 2022

Both teams play their final game of the season on Sunday afternoon. The Otters are in Hamilton to take on the regular season champion Bulldogs, and the Sting play the Midwest Division champion London Knights. Odds are Voit will make the playoffs comparing the two games.

Carey Price made his season debut last night and the Canadiens celebrated by getting a shut out for him! Wait, sorry, they GOT shut out. My bad.

In the only other game last night, the Florida Panthers walloped the Winnipeg Jets* 6-1.

Finally, condolences from all of us at PPP to the Bossy family, and Islanders fans after the Isles legend pass yesterday.