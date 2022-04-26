 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

FTB: The Maple Leafs have the smartest prospect

NERRRRRRRRRRRD!

By elseldo
/ new
St John Sea Dogs v Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Yesterday the Saint John Sea Dogs announced their team awards and our very own William Villeneuve was named the Academic Player of the Year for Memorial Cup hosts.

This awards means one thing, the Maple Leafs have the smartest prospect and I won’t hear otherwise. The 2020 fourth round pick is having a good season for the Sea Dogs, with 52 points in 61 games, and the Sea Dogs are third in the QMJHL Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.

In other Leafs news Katya doubled up yesterday with a look at the standings and the Masterton Award.

The Maple Leafs signed a goalie for the minor league teams next season.

Elsewhere, the Golden Knights are acting up:

In other sports news, the Oakland Athletics seem to be drawing more feline fans than human.

The Toronto Raptors could be the first NBA team to come back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series.

The Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 in the seasons penultimate game.

See you tonight, and Go Leafs Go!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...