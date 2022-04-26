FTB: The Maple Leafs have the smartest prospect

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Yesterday the Saint John Sea Dogs announced their team awards and our very own William Villeneuve was named the Academic Player of the Year for Memorial Cup hosts.

William Villeneuve has won the @YourSJAirport Academic Player Award! — x - Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) April 25, 2022

This awards means one thing, the Maple Leafs have the smartest prospect and I won’t hear otherwise. The 2020 fourth round pick is having a good season for the Sea Dogs, with 52 points in 61 games, and the Sea Dogs are third in the QMJHL Eastern Conference heading into the playoffs.

In other Leafs news Katya doubled up yesterday with a look at the standings and the Masterton Award.

The Maple Leafs signed a goalie for the minor league teams next season.

Elsewhere, the Golden Knights are acting up:

ESPN Sources: Robin Lehner told VGK on Thursday he was getting surgery.



Team doctor agreed it was best course of action after evaluation Saturday. Then team asked the goalie to delay & back up last night before allowing it. They cited cap implications, per sources. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 25, 2022

In other sports news, the Oakland Athletics seem to be drawing more feline fans than human.

The Toronto Raptors could be the first NBA team to come back from being down 3-0 in a playoff series.

Of the 146 teams to fall down 0-3 in a series, the Raptors are about to become the 14th to force a Game 6.



See you Thursday. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) April 26, 2022

The Maple Leafs host the Detroit Red Wings tonight at 7 in the seasons penultimate game.

See you tonight, and Go Leafs Go!